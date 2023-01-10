Wednesday, Jan. 11
Boys basketball
Danville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Loyola at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Loyola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg at Juniata, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 7 p.m.
Milton at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Towanda at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Coed swimming
Milton at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Walnut Street Chr. at Meadowbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Milton at Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, TBA
Coed bowling
Shikellamy at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Boys basketball
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Shikellamy, 1:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. at Canton, 2 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Milton at Southern Tier Memorial Tournament, 10 a.m.
Warrior Run at Gettysburg Duals, TBA
Coed bowling
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 2 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 9 a.m.
Coed swimming
Milton at Central Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Colgate at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
