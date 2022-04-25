In 1507, a world map produced by German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller contained the first recorded use of the term “America,” in honor of Italian navigator Amerigo Vespucci.
In 1859, ground was broken for the Suez Canal.
In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed in orbit from the space shuttle Discovery.
