Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: New Holland 200
Track: Michigan International Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., USA
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Fastlane SportsCar Weekend
Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, noon, USA
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: FireKeepers 400
Track: Michigan International Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., USA
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Music City Grand Prix
Track: Streets of Nashville (street course, 2.17 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
