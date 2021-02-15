Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 Results
Sunday
At Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, United States.
Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 200 laps, 44 points. 2. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 42. 3. (4) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 48. 4. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200, 42. 5. (25) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200, 52. 6. (11) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 200, 40. 7. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 32. 8. (19) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 200, 29. 9. (16) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 200, 28. 10. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 37. 11. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 27. 12. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 199, 33. 13. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 199, 25. 14. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 199, 25. 15. (39) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 199, 0. 16. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 199, 26. 17. (6) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 198, 32. 18. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 198, 19. 19. (30) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 197, 18. 20. (28) Joey Gase, Ford, 196, 17. 21. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 196, 16. 22. (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 195, 15. 23. (38) BJ McLeod, Ford, 195, 0. 24. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 194, 13. 25. (26) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 193, 12. 26. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 191, 11. 27. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 188, 10. 28. (40) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, garage, 115, 9. 29. (33) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 37, 8. 30. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 14, 7. 31. (22) Chris Buescher, Ford, garage, 14, 6. 32. (36) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, garage, 14, 5. 33. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, garage, 14, 4. 34. (3) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 13, 3. 35. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 2. 36. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 1. 37. (18) David Ragan, Ford, accident, 13, 1. 38. (7) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 13, 1. 39. (31) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 1. 40. (32) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 1.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 18 9 .667 — Brooklyn 16 12 .571 2½ Boston 13 13 .500 4½ New York 13 15 .464 5½ Toronto 12 15 .444 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 13 15 .464 — Miami 11 15 .423 1 Atlanta 11 15 .423 1 Orlando 10 18 .357 3 Washington 7 17 .292 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 11 .593 — Indiana 14 13 .519 2 Chicago 10 15 .400 5 Cleveland 10 18 .357 6½ Detroit 8 19 .296 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 11 .593 — Memphis 11 11 .500 2½ Dallas 13 15 .464 3½ New Orleans 11 15 .423 4½ Houston 11 15 .423 4½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 22 5 .815 — Portland 16 10 .615 5½ Denver 15 11 .577 6½ Oklahoma City 11 15 .423 10½ Minnesota 7 20 .259 15
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 21 7 .750 — L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 1 Phoenix 17 9 .654 3 Golden State 14 13 .519 6½ Sacramento 12 14 .462 8
Saturday’s Games
Phoenix 120, Philadelphia 111 Indiana 125, Atlanta 113 New York 121, Houston 99 Brooklyn 134, Golden State 117 Utah 112, Miami 94
Sunday’s Games
Washington 104, Boston 91 San Antonio 122, Charlotte 110 Detroit 123, New Orleans 112 Minnesota 116, Toronto 112 Portland 121, Dallas 118 Oklahoma City 114, Milwaukee 109 Phoenix 109, Orlando 90 L.A. Clippers 128, Cleveland 111 Memphis 124, Sacramento 110 Denver 122, L.A. Lakers 105
Monday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Houston at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Cleveland at Golden State, 10 p.m. Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Denver at Boston, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
