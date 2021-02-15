Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 Results

Sunday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, United States.

Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 200 laps, 44 points. 2. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 42. 3. (4) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 48. 4. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200, 42. 5. (25) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200, 52. 6. (11) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 200, 40. 7. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 32. 8. (19) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 200, 29. 9. (16) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 200, 28. 10. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 37. 11. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 27. 12. (9) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 199, 33. 13. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 199, 25. 14. (10) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 199, 25. 15. (39) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 199, 0. 16. (5) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 199, 26. 17. (6) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 198, 32. 18. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 198, 19. 19. (30) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 197, 18. 20. (28) Joey Gase, Ford, 196, 17. 21. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 196, 16. 22. (20) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 195, 15. 23. (38) BJ McLeod, Ford, 195, 0. 24. (37) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 194, 13. 25. (26) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 193, 12. 26. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 191, 11. 27. (29) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 188, 10. 28. (40) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, garage, 115, 9. 29. (33) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 37, 8. 30. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 14, 7. 31. (22) Chris Buescher, Ford, garage, 14, 6. 32. (36) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, garage, 14, 5. 33. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, garage, 14, 4. 34. (3) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 13, 3. 35. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 2. 36. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 1. 37. (18) David Ragan, Ford, accident, 13, 1. 38. (7) Ryan Newman, Ford, accident, 13, 1. 39. (31) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 1. 40. (32) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 1.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 18 9 .667 — Brooklyn 16 12 .571 2½ Boston 13 13 .500 4½ New York 13 15 .464 5½ Toronto 12 15 .444 6

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Charlotte 13 15 .464 — Miami 11 15 .423 1 Atlanta 11 15 .423 1 Orlando 10 18 .357 3 Washington 7 17 .292 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 11 .593 — Indiana 14 13 .519 2 Chicago 10 15 .400 5 Cleveland 10 18 .357 6½ Detroit 8 19 .296 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB San Antonio 16 11 .593 — Memphis 11 11 .500 2½ Dallas 13 15 .464 3½ New Orleans 11 15 .423 4½ Houston 11 15 .423 4½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 22 5 .815 — Portland 16 10 .615 5½ Denver 15 11 .577 6½ Oklahoma City 11 15 .423 10½ Minnesota 7 20 .259 15

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 21 7 .750 — L.A. Clippers 20 8 .714 1 Phoenix 17 9 .654 3 Golden State 14 13 .519 6½ Sacramento 12 14 .462 8

Saturday’s Games

Phoenix 120, Philadelphia 111 Indiana 125, Atlanta 113 New York 121, Houston 99 Brooklyn 134, Golden State 117 Utah 112, Miami 94

Sunday’s Games

Washington 104, Boston 91 San Antonio 122, Charlotte 110 Detroit 123, New Orleans 112 Minnesota 116, Toronto 112 Portland 121, Dallas 118 Oklahoma City 114, Milwaukee 109 Phoenix 109, Orlando 90 L.A. Clippers 128, Cleveland 111 Memphis 124, Sacramento 110 Denver 122, L.A. Lakers 105

Monday’s Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Houston at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Cleveland at Golden State, 10 p.m. Miami at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Denver at Boston, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. New York at Orlando, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Washington, 8 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m. Portland at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m. Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Sunday EAST Boston U. 65, Army 53 CCSU 73, Merrimack 67 Delaware 66, Drexel 55 George Washington 56, St. Bonaventure 39 Maine 54, Stony Brook 49 Manhattan 48, Iona 44 Marist 60, Siena 44 Mass.-Lowell 73, New Hampshire 52 Monmouth (NJ) 63, St. Peter’s 57 Mount St. Mary’s 65, LIU 41 Navy 50, Loyola (Md.) 46 North Carolina 81, Pittsburgh 72 Northeastern 72, Towson 62 Rider 68, Niagara 54 Sacred Heart 58, Bryant 44 St. Francis Brooklyn 63, St. Francis (Pa.) 55 SOUTH Alabama 92, Auburn 78 Davidson 71, Saint Joseph’s 64 Duquesne 55, George Mason 49 Florida Gulf Coast 88, Kennesaw St. 38 Florida St. 67, Miami 59 Gardner-Webb 68, Winthrop 56 Lipscomb 63, Jacksonville 36 NC A&T 72, NC Central 62 North Alabama 70, Stetson 65 South Carolina 66, LSU 59 Wake Forest 72, Clemson 65 MIDWEST Dayton 67, VCU 62 Georgia 82, Missouri 64 Indiana 58, Illinois 50 Liberty 79, Bellarmine 73 Maryland 95, Nebraska 73 Minnesota 68, Wisconsin 63 Rutgers 75, Purdue 57 Saint Louis 62, Richmond 57 South Dakota 64, North Dakota 47 Tarleton St. 61, Chicago St. 41 SOUTHWEST Baylor 60, Texas 35 S. Dakota St. 73, Oral Roberts 61 Texas A&M 80, Tennessee 70 FAR WEST Arizona 75, Washington 53 Arizona St. 67, Washington St. 61 Portland St. 58, N. Arizona 56 San Francisco 74, Portland 71 Southern Cal 66, Utah 49

Men’s college basketball

Sunday EAST Boston U. 86, Holy Cross 68 Colgate 92, Army 83 Hartford 75, NJIT 61 Loyola (Md.) 88, Lafayette 69 Maryland 72, Minnesota 59 Mercy 92, Molloy 66 Nebraska 62, Penn St. 61 Norfolk St. 68, Morgan St. 65 Seton Hall 57, Marquette 51 St. Peter’s 66, Fairfield 49 St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Roberts Wesleyan 85, OT Towson 68, Northeastern 57 Vermont 61, Stony Brook 57 SOUTH Ala.-Huntsville 76, Christian Brothers 69 Elon 66, Coll. of Charleston 55 Georgia Tech 71, Pittsburgh 65 James Madison 74, Hofstra 70 Richmond 90, St. Mary’s (Md.) 49 Tulane 62, South Florida 59 MIDWEST Cincinnati 69, UCF 68 Drake 51, Chicago 50, OT Indiana St. 76, Evansville 70 Michigan 67, Wisconsin 59 Missouri St. 72, Bradley 57 N. Iowa 74, Valparaiso 60 North Dakota 85, South Dakota 81 Notre Dame 71, Miami 61 S. Dakota St. 95, Oral Roberts 80 S. Illinois 59, Illinois St. 49 FAR WEST Arizona St. 75, Oregon St. 73 Sacramento St. 70, Cal Baptist 69 UC Irvine 73, UC Riverside 67 UC Santa Barbara 81, Hawaii 74

College hockey

Sunday MIDWEST Arizona St. 3, Michigan St. 2 Wisconsin 3, Michigan 2 Saturday EAST Quinnipiac 9, Colgate 0 Boston U. 5, Vermont 1 Boston College 4, UMass Lowell 2 Northeastern 5, New Hampshire 4 Canisius 3, RIT 0 Army 5, Bentley 1 St. Lawrence 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT MIDWEST W. Michigan 4, Minnesota Duluth 1 Michigan 5, Wisconsin 1 St. Cloud St. 4, Miami 2 Minnesots 3, Notre Dame 0 Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 1 North Dakota 5, Denver 2 Omaha 3, Colorado College 2 N. Michigan 3, Bemidji St. 2, OT Lake Superior St. 5, Bowling Green 2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.