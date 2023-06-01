Thursday, June 1
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Intro to Microsoft Word, 4 to 5 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
• Transitions of PA 35th annual Charity auction, 5 to 7 p.m., Evert Dining Hall, Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove.
Friday, June 2• First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Milton. Late-night shopping, live music and food. www.firstfridaysinmiltonpa.com.
Saturday, June 3• Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shikellamy State Park Marina, Sunbury.
• Penn Valley Airport open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Penn Valley Airport, 100 Airport Road, Selinsgrove.
• Make a custom key chain, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Church Street, McEwensville. ($)
Monday, June 5• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Free hearing screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Countdown to kindergarten, 9 to 10 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
• Turbotville Area Community Carnival, pet parade starts at 7 p.m., Turbotville. Entertainment by One 80 band from 7 to 10.
Tuesday, June 6• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Safe at Home, 10 to 11:30 a.m. or noon to 1:30 p.m., Regional Engagement Center, 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove. For students in grades four through six. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Mental Health Program, 6:30 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 717-921-1957.
• Discussion on cataracts and treatment options, 6 p.m., UPMC Health Plan Connect Center, 1925 E. Third St., No. 10, Williamsport. UPMC.com/NCPAContactsEvents. (R)
• Talk with the Doc, 6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital Main Entrance conference room, Lewisburg. Dr. Aria Keyser will speak about skin cancer. www.evanhospital.com/calendar. (R)
• Turbotville Community Carnival, entertainment by Route 15 Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Turbotville.
Wednesday, June 7• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury.
• ASL for Toddlers, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
• Stick and Brian performance, 6 to 8 p.m., Watson Inn, Main Street, Watsontown.
• Turbotville Community Carnival, entertainment by memory Lane Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:30, Turbotville.
• Public Library for Union County Trivia Night fundraiser, 7 p.m., Union Cellars Winery, 4760 Furnace Road, Lewisburg. https://unioncountylibraries.ejoinme.org/TriviaNight2023. (R) ($)
