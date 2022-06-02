Omlor graduates from Nazareth College
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tori Omlor, of Lewisburg, graduated cum laude from Nazareth College with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and a minor in psychology, during the 95th commencement ceremony, held Saturday, May 14.
Brown graduates from Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK — Madison Brown, of Lewisburg, graduated with honors from the Penn State University College of Education, University Park Campus, with Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education.
Madison was on the deans list all eight semesters at Penn State.
Grove City College lists graduates
GROVE CITY —Three Union County residents were among those to graduate May 14 from Grove City College.
The graduates include:
• Nathan Gose of Lewisburg
• Lance Klinefelter of Winfield
• Dana Reigle of Lewisburg
Students graduate from Misericordia
DALLAS — Several local students were among those to graduate May 14 from Misericordia University.
Local graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees include:
• Jennifer Klobe, Lewisburg, occupational therapy, Master of Science.
• Kylan Kurtz, Watsontown, nursing, Bachelor of Science
• Megan Lightner, Middleburg, medical imaging, Bachelor of Science
• Colette Southerton, Lewisburg, medical imaging, Bachelor of Science
Rippon graduates from McDaniel College
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Bethany Erin Rippon, of Lewisburg, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies from McDaniel College, on May 21.
Lebanon Valley College holds commencement
ANNVILLE — Two local students were among those to recently graduate from Lebanon Valley College.
Luke Burrows, of Watsontown, received a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science and analytical finance. Burrows is a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
Colleen Caribardi, of Lewisburg, received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science. She graduated cum laude and will pursue a Doctor of Physical Therapy through Lebanon Valley College. Caribardi is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Saint Frances holds graduation
LORETTO — Two local students were among those to recently graduate from Saint Francis University.
Local graduates include:
• Ryan Oliver, Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
• Whitney Wayman, Milton, Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education
Wilkes University holds commencement
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University held its 75th spring commencement May 21.
Tanae Traister,of Sunbury, also addressed the graduates at the morning ceremony. Traister was one of seven graduates who earned the Doctor of Philosophy in nursing. She is a nursing faculty member at the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The following local students were among those to receive degrees:
• Carl Clemens, of Lewisburg, received a Master of Science in Education
• Jaclyn Cook, of Winfield, received a Master of Science in Education
• Chantelle Salwocki, of Watsontown, received a Master of Science in Nursing
• Jamie Smith, of Watsontown, received a Master of Science in Nursing
• Allison Little, of Milton, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.
• Jonathan Little, of Watsontown, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.
• Wesley Bowers, of Milton, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.
• Alison Gardner, of Milton, received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
• Gretchen Fullmer, of Milton, received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology
• Hope Harrington, of Milton, received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
University of Scranton holds graduation
SCRANTON — Several local students were among those to recently earn degrees from the University of Scranton.
Local graduates include:
• Bradley E. Brocious, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration in general business administration
• Vonda Hetherington, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration in general business administration
• Morgan A. Kling, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration in general business administration
• Heather N. Piaskowski, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration in healthcare management
• Kimberly Cawley Rohrer, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration in general business administration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.