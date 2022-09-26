Monday, Sept. 26

Boys soccer

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Benton at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg (DH), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Girls soccer

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 7 p.m.

Cross country

Lewisburg, Hughesville, Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Boys soccer

Lewisburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Girls soccer

Milton at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Warrior Run at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Milton, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montgomery, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls golf

District 4 Championship (at Williamsport C.C.), TBA

Friday, Sept. 30

High school football

Lewisburg at Danville, 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Hughesville at Milton, 7 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Lewisburg at Paul Short Invitational (at Lehigh Univ.), 3:15 p.m.

