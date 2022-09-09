Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Kansas Lottery 200
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 6:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Kansas Lottery 300
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., USA
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Nazionale Monza (road course, 3.6 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Track: Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca (road course, 2.23 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Hollywood Casino 400
Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., USA
