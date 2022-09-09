Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: Kansas Lottery 200

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 6:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Kansas Lottery 300

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., USA

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Nazionale Monza (road course, 3.6 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

Track: Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca (road course, 2.23 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Hollywood Casino 400

Track: Kansas Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., USA

