Thursday, Sept. 1
• Free blood pressure and bone density screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
• ABC Play with Me Parent/Child Workshop, 10 a.m., Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. UnionCountyLibraries.org.
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Saturday, Sept. 3
• Drive-thru chicken barbecue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crossroads Nazarene Church, Nazarene Lane, Milton. 570-473-1724. ($)
• ex-STREAM Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St.,Lewisburg. Racing fish and the properties of water.
• Teen Readers Club, noon to 1 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
Sunday, Sept. 4
• Dale-Engle-Walker House open for tours, 1 to 2:30 p.m., 1471 Srawbridge Road, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
• UPMC Primary Care open house, 2 to 6 p.m., 45 Park Drive, Route 405, Montgomery.
Thursday, Sept. 8
• Back to School Brunch, 8 to 11 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg. Featuring bicycle and helmet safety checks, and raffles.
• “The Evolution of Newspapers,” 10 a.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Presented by Timothy Hughes.
• West End Readers, 6 to 7 p.m., Union County West End Public Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Grief Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
Saturday, Sept. 10
• Milton Harvest Festival, events for the day include: 28 Mile Bike Race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St; Arts, Crafts and Food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., along Broadway Street and Bound Avenue; Pet Parade, 9 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. judging, along Elm and Broadway streets; Milton Model Train Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; Princess Pageant, 7 p.m., Milton High School Auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, Union County West End Public Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• ex-STREAM Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St. Lewisburg. Chlorophyll painting with leaves.
• Doggie dives, noon to 5 p.m., Lawton W. Shroyer Memorial Swimming Pool, 132 N. Rock St., Shamokin. Benefits the Shamokin Police Department’s fund to establish a K-9 program. ($)
• Comic Book Artist Event with Keith Williams, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Union County West End Public Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
Sunday, Sept. 11
• Performance by “KJ,” 10 a.m., St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
• Doggie dives, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Knoebels Amusement Resort, Elysubrg. Benefits Mostly Mutts ($)
• Outdoor Gospel Music Concert, Mercy Run performance at 2 p.m., Seger Family at 4, St. Paul’s (Erdley’s) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road, Middleburg.
• Milton Harvest Festival Little Miss/Jr. Miss Pageant, 4 p.m., Milton High School Auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Milton Area Community Band concert, 7 p.m., Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton.
