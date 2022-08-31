LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) has announced its 2022-2023 concert season of four performances.
The SVC’s 2022-2023 season opens with the world premiere of a new commission called LOVE, written by SVC Music Director and Conductor William Payn. It will debut Sunday, Oct. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. This work features settings of poetry about love and human connection. Two audience favorite soloists will be featured: Soprano Lynn Eustis and baritone Daniel Teadt.
The SVC will once again continue its holiday performance, Candlelight Christmas, on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. Candlelight Christmas, with special guest the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), follows the 100-year-old tradition of Nine Lessons and Carols, originated at King’s College, Cambridge. This concert is consistently a standing room only success.
Then, the chorale presents The Times They Are A-Changin’, a Dylan Oratorio, which was originally scheduled pre-pandemic. The performance will take place Sunday, March 26, at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg. The piece premiered in 2018 and features the music of Bob Dylan with a twist, the chorale will also be accompanied by a chamber ensemble. The event will feature a silent auction of Dylan-related items.
The season wraps up with the Pops Concert, featuring the music of Cole Porter on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, at Weber Auditorium, on the campus of Susquehanna University, 514 University Ave., Selinsgrove. The performance will feature cherished music from a bygone era. This prolific composer made his mark writing scores for Broadway and Hollywood. This annual season closer is frequently one of SVC’s most popular each year with a different theme and surprises, but always showcasing some extremely talented SVC members.
A season subscription consists of four “freestyle” tickets that can be used at any SVC concert in any combination. Youth under the age of 12 are always free.
New singers are welcomed twice every season through auditions with Payn. Regular auditions will take place Tuesday, Tuesday, Sept. 6, by appointment only, at First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
All singers must show proof of COVID vaccination. For more information, visit www.svcmusic.org/singer-info/auditions/
