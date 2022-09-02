University names executive board
BLOOMSBURG — The 2022-2023 executive board for the Community Government Association (CGA) of Bloomsburg, part of Commonwealth University, has been announced. The CGA oversees various areas including: Community Activities, Kehr Union Building, University Store, Student Recreation Center, and the Honeysuckle Student Apartments.
The following local students have been named to the board:
• Melannie Egan, of Lewisburg, executive assistant, hopes to attend law school in the future.
• Brandon Ikeler, of Winfield, is serving as the treasurer, and after college, wants to move to a warmer climate and work in cybersecurity.
Among the many activities planned and hosted by the CGA is the group’s largest event, the Big Event, held in spring where over a thousand students descend on the Town of Bloomsburg to help local residents with various clean up projects at their home.
Greb named to Honors Program
KUTZTOWN — Kutztown University has announced that 306 students will be part of the university’s Honors Program in 2022-2023, including Emaleigh Greb of Mifflinburg.
Bloomsburg to host Big Dog Reading Series
BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University’s Bloomsburg campus and The Big Dog Reading Series will present poet Abby Minor at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Haas Center for the Arts Gallery lobby. The event is free and open to the public.
Minor lives in the ridges and valleys of Central Pennsylvania, where she works on poems, essays, drawings, and projects exploring reproductive politics. Granddaughter of Appalachian tinkerers and Yiddish-speaking New Yorkers, she teaches poetry in her region’s low-income nursing homes; directs a language-arts-education collective called Ridgelines; and serves on the board of the internationally active nonprofit Abortion Conversation Projects.
In 2018 she, was awarded Bitch Media’s Writing Fellowship in Sexual Politics. Her first book is, “As I Said: A Dissent,” recently published by Ricochet Editions.
The Big Dog Reading Series, coordinated by the creative writing program of the Department of English at Bloomsburg, is now in its 22nd year.
