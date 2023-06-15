Bloomsburg announces dean’s list
BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg has announced its spring dean’s list.
To qualify for the list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
Local students named to the list are:
• Angel Alonso, Coal Township
• Ryli Amabile, Mifflinburg
• Kayleigh Bausinger, Watsontown
• Brody Bender, Milton
• Brianna Bitler, Watsontown
• Sarah Bolig, Winfield
• Kylee Brouse, Watsontown
• Dante Colon, Mifflinburg
• Cassandra Cook, Coal Township
• Jasmine Crosby, Lewisburg
• Andrea Cuddeback, Montgomery
• Jacob Cuddeback, Montgomery
• Brianna Doebler, Mifflinburg
• Draven Doebler, Lewisburg
• Rylee Doebler, Lewisburg
• Riley Donahoe, New Columbia
• Caden Dufrene, Watsontown
• Melannie Egan, Lewisburg
• Mohryon Enders, Mifflinburg
• Cerrena Erb, New Columbia
• Michelle Etzel, Coal Township
• Taylor Farrow, Winfield
• Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg
• Simeon Fitzmartin, Milton
• Tyler Force, Milton
• Laura Frontz, Allenwood
• Mackenzie Geedey, Milton
• Dawson Geiser, Milton
• Brooke Greiner, Milton
• Travis Groover, Watsontown
• Alex Guffey, Milton
• Emma Heid, Lewisburg
• Grace Hilkert, Lewisburg
• Mari Hoffman, Milton
• Brandon Ikeler, Winfield
• Abigail Imgrund, Penns Creek
• Thomas Kane, Coal Township
• Nicole Keim, Watsontown
• Cassia Kiepke, Lewisburg
• Kyrsten Knarr, Watsontown
• Mckenzie Koch, Mifflinburg
• Sarah Koch, Lewisburg
• Dakotah Kurtz, Watsontown
• Landan Kurtz, Watsontown
• Madelyn Masser, Watsontown
• Megan Mericle, Milton
• Trent Nornhold, Winfield
• Brianna Olszewski, Lewisburg
• Anjali Passi, New Columbia
• Nadia Pearson, Coal Township
• Wolfgang Pearson, Coal Township
• Zoe Reese, Watsontown
• Scott Rheam, Lewisburg
• Alex Rohland, Milton
• Madelyn Ross, Turbotville
• Ethan Russell, Montandon
• Garrett Russell, Milton
• Madison Short, Montgomery
• Samantha Smith, Coal Township
• Teisha Spaid, Mifflinburg
• Laci Starmack, Lewisburg
• Kiersten Stork, New Columbia
• Michael Sumfest, Lewisburg
• Jade Swartz, Watsontown
• Taylor Tobias, Coal Township
• Sarah Turner, Montgomery
• Ian Walter, New Columbia
• Jessica Waycaster, Milton
• Carson Welliver, Turbotville
• Regina Wendt, Milton
• Sean Witmer, Millmont
• Nathan Yohn, Turbotville
• Aaron Zettlemoyer, Milton
Steele graduates From Cedarville
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Lucas Steele, of Montgomery, graduated from Cedarville University in the spring, with an undergraduate degree in management.
Mansfield announces dean’s list
MANSFIELD — Several local students were among those named to the spring dean’s list at Commonwealth University-Mansfield.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn a 3.5 GPA.
Among those named to the dean’s list were:
• Megan Bartlow, Montgomery
• Breanna Gardner, Montgomery
• Rylie Mong, Watsontown
• Lynzee Ruhl, Mifflinburg
• Kade Showers, Allenwood
• Thomas Wagner, Mifflinburg
• Lauren Watson, Watsontown
• Logan Wenrick, Penns Creek
Lock Haven announces dean’s list
LOCK HAVEN — Commonwealth University-Lock Haven has announced its spring dean’s list.
Local students named to the list include:
• Kaylee Beardsley, of New Columbia
• Aubrey Chappell, of Milton
• Matthew Dewald, of Lewisburg
• Alexys Erb, of Montgomery
• Dalton Fisher, of White Deer
• Dalton Guisewite, of New Columbia
• McKenzie Heasley, of Montgomery
• Alayna Hemphill, of Watsontown
• Ethan Hoy, of Millmont
• Joshua Keefer, of Lewisburg
• Jaden Kodack, of Coal Township
• Kaylee Koshinski, of Ranshaw
• Madison Kouf, of Watsontown
• Elijah Lenhart, of Watsontown,
• Tyler Lobos, of Lewisburg,
• Sarah Pautz, of Montgomery
• Luke Reitz, of Milton,
• Quaylin Rice, of Milton
• Kiana Seedor, of Millmont
• Addison Straub, of Lewisburg
Bradley Ulmer, of Milton
• Tanner Walter, of New Cdolumbia
• Saige Whipple, of Montgomery
