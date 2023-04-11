AUSTIN, TEXAS — The future operating environment will require Marines to scope and implement software-based solutions at the edges of the battlefield without connectivity or assistance from centralized or contracted support.
The MCSWF enhances Marine Corps modernization efforts by empowering Marines to develop applications for commanders at the speed of relevance.
“Our Marines have an amazing capacity for understanding complex technologies. We must empower our Marines to use that technological know-how to create a more lethal force,” stated Gen. David H. Berger, 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps. “The Marine Corps is fielding more complex systems and platforms right now, and we must invest in our Marines’ and Civilian Marines’ capacity to advance in parallel.”
The MCSWF will leverage recent endeavors in talent management, partnerships with industry, and innovations in cloud technology. The MCSWF will work closely with Manpower and Reserve Affairs (M&RA) to ensure ease of career implications for program participants and to ensure software factory outcomes are optimized across the modernization enterprise.
As the Marine Corps’ Chief Information Officer, Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information (DC I), will serve as the executive sponsor for the MCSWF.
“The Marine Corps Software Factory is about outcomes, creating advantage for Marines at the tactical edge, today”, stated Glavy. “The MCSWF will provide viable capabilities to enhance mission readiness through the power of information.”
MCSWF is a three-year pilot to demonstrate a scalable, Marine-led software development capability. The three-year pilot will evaluate the demand from the fleet to better understand overall requirements.
MARADMIN 164/21 was released via Information, Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (IC4) division soliciting participation in the inaugural Marine Corps Micro-Application Development Innovation Challenge. The Innovation Challenge yielded promising results and proved that given the right resources, talented Marines across the MOS spectrum can design and deliver software capabilities from the tactical to strategic levels. Subsequent micro-application innovation challenges consistently revealed untapped technical talent and a demand signal for organically developed software solutions within the Marine Corps.
The initial MCSWF cohort was sourced from the Communications Occupational Field. Future candidates will be solicited across the service from any MOS.
Marines selected to attend the MCSWF will undergo a three-year program consisting of three phases: a technical accelerator, one-to-one pairing enablement, and employment utilization. For the first three months, Marines will attend a technical accelerator to establish a baseline skillset.
Then, Marines will work one-to-one with technical experts from industry while solving real Marine problem sets.
Marines who successfully complete the enablement phase will receive the 0673 Necessary MOS (Application Developer). Marines will spend the final 24 months in a utilization tour building Marine Corps software solutions while continuing to advance their skillsets.
The MCSWF is co-located with the Army Software Factory (ASWF) in Austin, Texas. The MCSWF has established a formal agreement with the ASWF showcasing the first collaborative software development effort in the DoD. Partnering with ASWF will accelerate Marine Corps software development modernization efforts at a significantly reduced cost.
Marine Corps updates approved hair styles
QUANTICO, Va. — Training and Education Command announced updates to approved female hair styles via Marine Administrative Message 615/22. These changes were initially proposed in Uniform Board 220 and authorized for wear today. The Uniform Board is comprised of diverse Marines of various ranks and specialties to provide comprehensive feedback and fleet perspective.
These changes include: Twists for short hair, increase in maximum length for medium hair, half-ponytails or up to two half-braids for medium hair, and overall increase in styled length for long hair.
Consistent with current MCO 1020.34H, long hair must be secured up (defined as no portion of the hair should be left to fall naturally / unsecured or with exposed ends), except when authorized during non-combat physical training. Medium and long length hair may be worn in an unsecured full ponytail or unsecured braid during non-combat physical training only.
Inconspicuous hairpins and bobby pins are authorized. Barrettes, combs, etc. are authorized, if consistent with the hair color and concealed by the hair. Ponytail holders will be consistent with the hair color and need not be concealed, but should be inconspicuous. Conspicuous hair securing devices (e.g., headbands, scrunchies, alligator clips, bows) are not authorized.
The updates to the regulation also clarify tightly pulled or slicked back hair is not a requirement, and Marines are encouraged to avoid potentially damaging or harmful products.
“These changes are indicative of our disciplined approach to uniformity without sacrificing the health and safety of our female Marines,” said Maj. Jim Stenger, a Marine Corps spokesperson. “We are grateful for the continued feedback from our Marines in addressing uniform updates and modifications. It’s because of conversations like those that our leadership can make positive change.”
