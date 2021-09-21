Lewisburg Green Dragons

Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3

Sept. 3 at Montoursville L 41-7

Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell) canceled

Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE (at Selinsgrove) L 47-8

Sept. 24 at Midd-West

Oct. 1 at Central Columbia

Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK (at Bucknell)

Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY (at Bucknell)

Oct. 22 at Milton

Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG (at Bucknell)

LEWISBURG

Opponent 14 20 33 27 — 94

Lewisburg 6 12 0 0 — 18

TEAM STATISTICS

Lewisburg Opponent

First downs 20 61

Rushes-net yards 69-48 163-831

Passing yards 483 305

Passing 27-56-5 18-36-4

Fumbles-lost 2-2 7-4

Penalties-yards 15-127 18-155

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Ethan Dominick 35-96, TD; Michael Casale 3-4; Wade Young 18-(-39); Zander Walter 2-(-4); Cam Michaels 3-18; Jeremiah Davis 5(-3); Team 1(-25).

PASSING — Walter 5-10-1, 45 yards; Young 22-47-4, 340 yards, TD

RECEIVING Owen Ordonez 6-115, TD; Chuck Landis 8-25; Cam Michaels 5-79; Dominick 3-59; Logan Collision 2-41; Devin Bodden 2-20, Jacob Hernandez 1-12; Trent Henrich 1-16.

INT: Bodden

Midd-West Mustangs

Aug. 27 at Central Columbia L 21-7

Sept. 3 at Danville L 62-6

Sept. 10 MIFFLINBURG L 48-7

Sept. 17 BLOOMSBURG L 40-21

Sept. 24 LEWISBURG

Oct. 1 at NP-Mansfield

Oct. 8 at Juniata

Oct. 15 MONTOURSVILLE

Oct. 22 at Central Mountain

Oct. 29 HALIFAX

