Lewisburg Green Dragons
Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3
Sept. 3 at Montoursville L 41-7
Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell) canceled
Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE (at Selinsgrove) L 47-8
Sept. 24 at Midd-West
Oct. 1 at Central Columbia
Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK (at Bucknell)
Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY (at Bucknell)
Oct. 22 at Milton
Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG (at Bucknell)
LEWISBURG
Opponent 14 20 33 27 — 94
Lewisburg 6 12 0 0 — 18
TEAM STATISTICS
Lewisburg Opponent
First downs 20 61
Rushes-net yards 69-48 163-831
Passing yards 483 305
Passing 27-56-5 18-36-4
Fumbles-lost 2-2 7-4
Penalties-yards 15-127 18-155
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Ethan Dominick 35-96, TD; Michael Casale 3-4; Wade Young 18-(-39); Zander Walter 2-(-4); Cam Michaels 3-18; Jeremiah Davis 5(-3); Team 1(-25).
PASSING — Walter 5-10-1, 45 yards; Young 22-47-4, 340 yards, TD
RECEIVING Owen Ordonez 6-115, TD; Chuck Landis 8-25; Cam Michaels 5-79; Dominick 3-59; Logan Collision 2-41; Devin Bodden 2-20, Jacob Hernandez 1-12; Trent Henrich 1-16.
INT: Bodden
Midd-West Mustangs
Aug. 27 at Central Columbia L 21-7
Sept. 3 at Danville L 62-6
Sept. 10 MIFFLINBURG L 48-7
Sept. 17 BLOOMSBURG L 40-21
Sept. 24 LEWISBURG
Oct. 1 at NP-Mansfield
Oct. 8 at Juniata
Oct. 15 MONTOURSVILLE
Oct. 22 at Central Mountain
Oct. 29 HALIFAX
