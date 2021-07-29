Tufts University announces dean’s list
MEDFORD, Mass. — Two local students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Tufts University.
Local students named to the list include:
• Tommy Bhangdia, of Lewisburg, Class of 2022
• Olivia Martin, of Lewisburg, Class of 2021
Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.
Winett awarded degree
OXFORD, Ohio — Eli Winett, of Lewisburg, was among more than 4,000 students from Miami University who received degrees during the commencement ceremonies held in May.
Winett graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in quantitative economics.
Lycoming students present at Art History Symposium
WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College seniors Esmeralda Luna and Kellie Mooney, along with junior Valeria Rivera, presented April 9-11 at the SUNY New Paltz Undergraduate Art History Symposium.
Luna, a Spanish and political science major with a minor in Latin American studies, presented her talk on “Erasure as Resistance: Ana Teresa Fernandez’s Borrando la frontera.” Business and commercial design major Rivera, with a minor in art history, presented “Paula Santiago: Body and Memory.” Mooney, a senior dual-majoring in art history and medieval studies and minoring in archaeology, gave her talk on “Biblical Stories Through Anglo-Saxon Eyes: A Study of the Junius Manuscript and the Old English Hexateuch.”
Although held virtually this year, the SUNY New Paltz Undergraduate Art History Symposium has offered scholars a platform to showcase their work since 2018.
According to the symposium’s mission statement, it exists “to provide an inviting, nurturing, and inclusive space for undergraduates to give their first professional talks as well as develop increased self-confidence.” Mooney, Luna and Rivera represented Lycoming alongside many other schools across the region.
During the fall semester, Luna and Rivera took a course on “Art and Politics in Latin America,” taught by Erin McCutcheon, Ph.D, assistant professor of art history at Lycoming.
They transformed their final papers on Mexican women artists into talks for the symposium. Although neither are art history majors, both students have excelled in the discipline.
“Participating in the Art and Politics Symposium went beyond what people would usually think of a conference. It was open to students of all majors, so it was great to see how many students could talk about something that wasn’t necessarily related to their field. As a political science and Spanish major, my specific artwork was related to my interests, so it was great getting to share that with others,” said Luna. “The experience made me reflect on my education at Lycoming and how I’ve been able to connect my knowledge across different areas, like politics, language, history, and sociology. Overall, being part of the symposium proved my ability to share knowledge that might not be related to my field, and I think that’s a skill that will contribute a lot to my future after Lycoming.”
The students’ research has already reached beyond the classroom and the symposium.
Luna and Rivera worked alongside McCutcheon on a small team of student researchers to add biographies of five Mexican women artists to the virtual archive of Archives of Women Artists, Research, and Exhibitions (AWARE). This international non-profit focuses on gender issues and the place of women in the arts. McCutcheon’s team was part of an initiative to expand AWARE’s archives to include artists outside of the European and American majority. Luna and Rivera’s work will be published on the archive’s website later this spring, along with text by fellow Lycoming students Julissa Aguilar. Class of 2022, film and video arts major and political science and gender, sexuality and women’s studies minor.
