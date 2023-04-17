Monday, April 17
• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Hearing screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Poetry Path, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For children in grades six through 12. 570-966-0841. (R)
• Master Gardeners: Planning Your Garden, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals who have lost a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
Tuesday, April 18
• Moms and Babies Meetup, 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.
Wednesday, April 19
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
Thursday, April 20
• Afternoon Discover Storytime, 2 to 3 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For children age 2 to 6.
• Library Volunteer Fair, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Lego Fun Night, 4 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Penns Creek: The Public Highway, 5:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. Presented by Edward Slavishak. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Milton Historical Society Gov. James Pollock banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chef’s Place, Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton. Guy Graybill will be the speaker. ($) (R)
Friday, April 21
• Free diabetic eye exams, 1 to 4:30 p.m., John M. Wenner Building, 1705 Warren Ave., suite 303, Williamsport. 570-320-7850. (R)
Saturday, April 22
• Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition 5K Race and All-Abilities Walk, 8 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. ($)
