Racing on TV
Series: IndyCar
Race: Indy 500
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval, 2.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice, 11 a.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 11 a.m., NBC
--
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: North Carolina Education Lottery 300
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., FS1; race, 8:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Alsco Uniforms 300
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m., FS1; race, 1 p.m., FS1.
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Coca-Cola 600
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 6 p.m., Fox
