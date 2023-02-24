Actor Dominic Chianese (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″The Sopranos”) is 92. Singer Joanie Sommers is 82. Actor Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 81. Actor Barry Bostwick is 78. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 76. Actor Edward James Olmos is 76. Musician George Thorogood is 73. Actor Debra Jo Rupp (“That ’70s Show”) is 72. Actor Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 72. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 67. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 65. Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 65. Actor Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 64. Actor Emilio Rivera (“Mayans M.C.”) is 62. Singer Michelle Shocked is 61. Actor Billy Zane is 57. Actor Bonnie Somerville (“Code Black,” “NYPD Blue”) is 49. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 48. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 40. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 40. Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 39. Actor Alexander Koch (“Under the Dome”) is 35. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” ″Get Out”) is 34. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Straight Outta Compton”) is 32.
