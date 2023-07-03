Tuesday, July 4
• Mifflinburg’s 51st annual 4th of July Celebration, Mifflinburg, Community Park. 8 a.m., 5K race; 9 a.m., tennis tournaments; 11 a.m., pet parade; 1:30 p.m., children’s games; 3 to 10 p.m., festival; 9:45 p.m., fireworks.
• Watsontown July 4 parade, passing of the flag at 9:30 a.m., parade steps off at 10 along Main Street.
Wednesday, July 5
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Climb Your Family Tree, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Bariatric support group meeting, 6 to 7 p.m., Lewisburg Farmer’s Market parking lot, 499 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. The topic is Walk or Ride the Rail Trail.
• Music in the Park, 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, 218 N. 15th St., Lewisburg. Featuring Penn Central Wind Band.
Thursday, July 6
• Yard sale, 8 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, 465 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Young Adult Writers Group, 2 to 3 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For ages 12-18. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Adult Writers Group, 5 to 6 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
Friday, July 7
• Yard sale, 8 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, 465 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
• First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Milton. Late-night shopping, live music and food. www.firstfridaysinmiltonpa.com.
• The Miller’s in concert, 7:30 p.m., Lairdsville Faith Church, 6786 Route 118, Lairdsville. 570-584-2765.
Saturday, July 8
• Yard sale, 8 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, 465 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
• Be a Superhero for God vacation Bible school, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 450 Logan Run Road, Danville. 570-966-7043.
• Celebrate World Chocolate Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Book bingo, noon to 1 p.m., Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway, Milton. (R)
• Sewing Saturday: Button Closure Pouch, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For ages 6 and up. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Free puppet program, 1 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.