Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Corn Belt 150
Track: Knoxville Raceway (dirt track, 1/2 mile)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 7 p.m., FS1; race, 9 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Karma Money 250
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Series: Formula e
Race: New York City ePrix
Track: Brooklyn Street Circuit (street course, 1.475 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network; Sunday, race, 1 p.m., CBS
Series: SRX
Track: Slinger Speedway (oval, .25 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Quaker State 500
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN
