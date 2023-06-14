Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.