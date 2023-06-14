Wednesday, June 14
• Intro to Microsoft Word, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Story Time with Maverick, 4:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival, music by CD Express Band, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown.
Thursday, June 15
• Rigamajig with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Free kids craft and game night, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Adult Chair Yoga, 6 to 7:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival, music by Old School Band, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown.
Friday, June 16
• Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival, music by G.C.& Company, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown.
Saturday, June 17
• Up from the Jungle at the Trail of Trees, 9 to 10:30 a.m., 758 Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove. Presented by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, for kids age 6 and up. https://bit.ly/3OwUwwl. (R) (R)
• Milton Public Library Summer Reading Program kickoff event, 11 a.m. to noon at the library, 541 Broadway, Milton.
• Celebration at the Farm, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Noll-Spangler Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg.
• Free Father’s Day puppet program, 1 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Baked ham take-out dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 570-546-5861. (R) ($)
