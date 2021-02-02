DALLAS — Devin Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in his first game since Jan. 22 and the Phoenix Suns rallied past the Dallas Mavericks for the second straight game, winning 109-108 on Monday night.
The Suns trailed by 11 in the second half before winning their third straight, including a 111-105 victory at Dallas on Saturday when they trailed by 15 in the third quarter.
The Mavericks dropped their sixth straight, their ninth 11 games and their fourth straight defeat at home. Luka Doncic missed a 27-foot shot at the buzzer.
Booker took a pass on the winning basket from Chris Paul, who finished with a season-high 34 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists. Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 17 rebounds.
Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points. Josh Richardson scored a season-high 24 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19, 14 in the second half.
BUCKS 134
TRAIL BLAZERS 106
MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday scored 22 points, Bobby Portis added 21 and Milwaukee snapped a two-game skid by trouncing Portland.
Holiday shot 10 of 14 and had seven rebounds and six assists. Portis shot 9 of 13 and had eight rebounds.
Nassir Little led the Blazers with 30 points – 2 1/2 times the second-year pro’s previous career high of 12.
HORNETS 129
HEAT 121, OT
MIAMI — Malik Monk came off the bench to score 36 points and make nine 3-pointers, Devonte’ Graham added 24 points and Charlotte rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 2:47 of regulation to beat Miami in overtime.
Monk sent the Hornets to OT by making a 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left. Cody Zeller had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Gordon Hayward scored 19 and LaMelo Ball finished with 14 points and seven assists for Charlotte in his first start.
Jimmy Butler scored 25 points and Bam Adebayo added 23 for Miami, which got 19 from Max Strus. Duncan Robinson had 16, while Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk each scored 11 for Miami.
LAKERS 107
HAWKS 99
ATLANTA — Anthony Davis scored 25 points and LeBron James dominated down the stretch as Los Angeles closed out a nearly two-week trip with a victory over Atlanta.
The Lakers took control with a 16-0 run bookended around the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth.
James finished with 21 points after managing only nine through the first three quarters.
Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points and 16 assists.
ROCKETS 136
THUNDER 106
OKLAHOMA CITY — Eric Gordon scored 25 points and Houston hit an NBA record-tying 11 3-pointers in a 48-point first quarter, cruising past Oklahoma City.
John Wall scored the first eight points for the Rockets and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Christian Wood also scored 18 and added 11 rebounds in Houston’s sixth straight victory.
Gordon, Wood and Victor Oladipo all had 10 points in the first 12 minutes and the Rockets led by as many as 26 in the first half. The Rockets were 11 for 14 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter. They finished 28 for 52 (53.8%) from 3.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points for the Thunder.
