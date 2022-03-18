Friday, March 18

High school swimming

PIAA Class 2A Championships (at Bucknelln Univ.), 7:50 a.m.

Women’s basketball

WNIT First Round

Bucknell at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Men’s wrestling

NCAA Championships (at Detroit, Mich.),

all day

Saturday, March 19

High school swimming

PIAA Class 2A Championships (at Bucknell Univ.), 7:50 a.m.

Men’s wrestling

NCAA Championships (at Detroit, Mich.),

all day

Monday, March 21

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at South

Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 24

Girls tennis

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 25

Girls softball

Jersey Shore at

Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Girls softball

Danville at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Monday, March 28

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at

Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

Girls softball

Lewisburg at

Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at

Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at

Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

