Friday, March 18
High school swimming
PIAA Class 2A Championships (at Bucknelln Univ.), 7:50 a.m.
Women’s basketball
WNIT First Round
Bucknell at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Men’s wrestling
NCAA Championships (at Detroit, Mich.),
all day
Saturday, March 19
High school swimming
PIAA Class 2A Championships (at Bucknell Univ.), 7:50 a.m.
Men’s wrestling
NCAA Championships (at Detroit, Mich.),
all day
Monday, March 21
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at South
Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
Girls tennis
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, March 25
Girls softball
Jersey Shore at
Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Girls softball
Danville at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 28
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at
Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Girls softball
Lewisburg at
Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at
Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at
Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
