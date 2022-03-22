Thursday, March 24
Boys tennis
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Milton, 4 p.m.
Friday, March 25
Girls softball
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Girls softball
Danville at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 28
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Juniata, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Girls softball
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 11 a.m.
Boys lacrosse
Wyoming Area at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, April 4
Boys baseball
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Wyoming Area at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.