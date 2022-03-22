Thursday, March 24

Boys tennis

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Milton, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 25

Girls softball

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Girls softball

Danville at Lewisburg, 11 a.m.

Monday, March 28

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Juniata, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

Girls softball

Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 11 a.m.

Boys lacrosse

Wyoming Area at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, April 4

Boys baseball

Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Wyoming Area at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.