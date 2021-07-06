Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 44 37 .543 _ Washington 41 42 .494 4 Atlanta 41 43 .488 4½ Philadelphia 40 42 .488 4½ Miami 36 47 .434 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 51 35 .593 _ Cincinnati 44 40 .524 6 Chicago 42 43 .494 8½ St. Louis 42 44 .488 9 Pittsburgh 31 53 .369 19
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 53 31 .631 _ Los Angeles 53 32 .624 ½ San Diego 50 37 .575 4½ Colorado 37 48 .435 16½ Arizona 23 63 .267 31
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2 Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4 Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1 Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2 Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3 Washington 7, San Diego 5
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-5), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (López 4-5), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m. Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 5-7), 9:40 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-4), 9:45 p.m. Washington (TBD) at San Diego (Weathers 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 54 32 .628 _ Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 4½ Toronto 43 39 .524 9 New York 42 41 .506 10½ Baltimore 27 57 .321 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 49 35 .583 _ Cleveland 42 40 .512 6 Detroit 39 46 .459 10½ Minnesota 35 48 .422 13½ Kansas City 35 49 .417 14
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 52 33 .612 _ Oakland 49 37 .570 3½ Seattle 45 40 .529 7 Los Angeles 42 42 .500 9½ Texas 33 52 .388 19
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5 Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8 Detroit 7, Texas 3 Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2 Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 8:10 p.m. Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 9:38 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 10:10 p.m. Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m., 1st game Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 34 19 .642 — Toledo (Detroit) 30 23 .566 4 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 27 26 .509 7 St. Paul (Minnesota) 25 28 .472 9 Columbus (Cleveland) 24 29 .453 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 21 30 .412 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 21 32 .396 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 34 16 .680 — Worcester (Boston) 32 21 .604 3½ Buffalo (Toronto) 31 21 .596 4 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 23 31 .426 13 Rochester (Washington) 22 31 .415 13½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 15 37 .288 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 36 17 .679 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 33 19 .635 2½ Jacksonville (Miami) 29 23 .558 6½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 23 28 .451 12 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 30 .434 13 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 21 31 .404 14½ Memphis (St. Louis) 21 33 .389 15½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Sctanton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Sctanton W/B, 2, 5:05 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 35 18 .660 — Portland (Boston) 28 23 .549 6 New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 28 .451 10 Reading (Philadelphia) 22 32 .407 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 18 34 .346 16½ Hartford (Colorado) 18 35 .340 17
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 31 21 .596 — Erie (Detroit) 32 22 .593 — Akron (Cleveland) 31 22 .585 ½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 29 23 .558 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 29 25 .537 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 20 33 .377 11½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Reading, Noon Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
North Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 18 15 .545 — Southern Maryland 18 16 .529 —½ Lancaster 16 18 .471 2½ York 15 19 .441 3½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Lexington 20 11 .645 — High Point 16 17 .485 5 West Virginia 14 17 .452 6 Gastonia 14 18 .438 6½
Sunday’s Games
Gastonia 11, High Point 3 York 6, Lancaster 5 Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 3 Lexington 6, West Virginia 5
Monday’s Games
Lexington at West Virginia, 2, 5:05 p.m. Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m. Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Phoenix vs. Milwaukee
Tuesday, July 6: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Thursday, July 8: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Sunday, July 11: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
FINALS
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Monday, June 28 Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 30 Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 1 Friday, July 2 Tampa Bay 6, Montreal 3, Tampa Bay leads series 3 — 1 Monday, July 5 Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Wednesday, July 7 x-Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA Friday, July 9 x-Tampa Bay at Montreal, TBA Sunday, July 11 x-Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 12 6 .667 — Chicago 10 9 .526 2½ New York 10 9 .526 2½ Washington 7 10 .412 4½ Atlanta 6 11 .353 5½ Indiana 2 16 .111 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Las Vegas 14 4 .778 — Seattle 14 4 .778 — Minnesota 9 7 .563 4 Dallas 9 10 .474 5½ Phoenix 7 9 .438 6 Los Angeles 6 11 .353 7½
Monday’s Games
New York 99, Dallas 96
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip
Sunday at Road America
Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Lap length: 4.05 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (34) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 62 laps, 41 points. 2. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 62, 39. 3. (40) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 62, 35. 4. (16) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 62, 41. 5. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 62, 37. 6. (35) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 62, 31. 7. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 62, 44. 8. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 62, 46. 9. (9) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 62, 28. 10. (7) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 62, 27. 11. (37) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 62, 26. 12. (38) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 62, 25. 13. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 62, 24. 14. (19) Aric Almirola, Ford, 62, 23. 15. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 62, 27. 16. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 62, 36. 17. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 62, 20. 18. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 62, 19. 19. (21) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 62, 18. 20. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 62, 17. 21. (23) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 62, 16. 22. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 62, 18. 23. (27) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 62, 14. 24. (36) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 62, 16. 25. (22) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 62, 0. 26. (39) Ty Dillon, Toyota, 62, 0. 27. (25) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 62, 14. 28. (26) James Davison, Chevrolet, 62, 9. 29. (3) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 62, 0. 30. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 62, 7. 31. (29) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 62, 0. 32. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 62, 5. 33. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 62, 23. 34. (33) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 62, 3. 35. (30) Kyle Tilley, Ford, 60, 2. 36. (11) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 53, 1. 37. (24) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, brakes, 42, 1. 38. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, reargear, 35, 0. 39. (31) Ryan Eversley, Chevrolet, reargear, 27, 1. 40. (32) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, engine, 6, 1. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 86.264 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 54 minutes, 33 seconds. Margin of Victory: 5.705 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 9 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers. Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0-15; M.Truex 16; A.Cindric 17-18; M.DiBenedetto 19-23; Ky.Busch 24-26; T.Reddick 27-31; Ky.Busch 32; M.DiBenedetto 33-37; C.Elliott 38-44; A.Almirola 45; C.Elliott 46-62 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Elliott, 2 times for 24 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 15 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 2 times for 10 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 5 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 4 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 2 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Almirola, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Larson, 4; M.Truex, 3; A.Bowman, 3; Ky.Busch, 2; C.Elliott, 2; W.Byron, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Blaney, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; M.McDowell, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 798; 2. K.Larson, 795; 3. W.Byron, 713; 4. Ky.Busch, 685; 5. J.Logano, 678; 6. C.Elliott, 674; 7. M.Truex, 634; 8. R.Blaney, 603; 9. K.Harvick, 599; 10. B.Keselowski, 593; 11. A.Bowman, 561; 12. A.Dillon, 544; 13. T.Reddick, 521; 14. Ku.Busch, 471; 15. C.Bell, 463; 16. C.Buescher, 446.
Tennis
Wimbledon Results
Monday at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London Surface: Grass
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Karen Khachanov (25), Russia, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8. Denis Shapovalov (10), Canada, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (8), Spain, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Cristian Garin (17), Chile, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3. Felix Auger-Aliassime (16), Canada, def. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4. Roger Federer (6), Switzerland, def. Lorenzo Sonego (23), Italy, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Ons Jabeur (21), Tunisia, def. Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Elena Rybakina (18), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Barbora Krejcikova (14), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-3. Karolina Muchova (19), Czech Republic, def. Paula Badosa (30), Spain, 7-6 (6), 6-4. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Madison Keys (23), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3. Angelique Kerber (25), Germany, def. Coco Gauff (20), United States, 6-4, 6-4. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-4, 3-0, ret.
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (8), Brazil, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, walkover. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3). Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (10). Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (14), Japan, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, and Jaume Munar, Spain, 4-3, ret. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell (16), Australia, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, walkover. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (11), Germany, 6-2, 7-5. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (16), Czech Republic, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-1, 6-3. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula (14), United States, 7-5, 6-3. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (13), Ukraine, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Mixed Doubles
Second Round
Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Max Purcell, Australia, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, walkover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.