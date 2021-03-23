Boys tennis
Mifflinburg 4, Shikellamy 1Monday at ShikellamySingles
1. Gabe Greb (M) def. CJ Doebler, 7-5, 6-3. 2. Ethan Dreese (M) def. Micah Stahl, 6-1, 6-0. 3. Luke Fatool (S) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3 (super tiebreaker).
Doubles
1. Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger (M) won by forfeit. 2. Braden Dietrich-Daytona Walter (M) won by forfeit.
Records:
Mifflinburg is 1-0. Shikellamy is 0-1.
College baseballSusquehanna 8, PSU-Harrisburg 1at PSU-HarrisburgNote:
Highlighting the match was a victory by first-year player Kyle Wagner, a graduate of Milton Area High School, who got his first collegiate singles win. It was an impressive 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 6 singles, that bolstered SU’s advantage to 7-1 in the match.
Records:
Susquehanna is 1-0. PSU-Harrisburg is 0-1.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 33 21 8 4 46 98 73 Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92 Pittsburgh 32 19 11 2 40 100 88 Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66 Philadelphia 31 15 12 4 34 97 111 N.Y. Rangers 31 14 13 4 32 94 82 New Jersey 30 12 14 4 28 75 93 Buffalo 30 6 20 4 16 64 106
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 32 24 6 2 50 117 74 Carolina 31 21 7 3 45 104 78 Florida 32 20 8 4 44 107 91 Chicago 33 15 13 5 35 98 108 Columbus 33 13 13 7 33 86 106 Nashville 33 15 17 1 31 79 103 Dallas 29 10 11 8 28 81 77 Detroit 33 10 19 4 24 71 106
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 30 22 7 1 45 100 67 Colorado 31 20 8 3 43 106 71 Minnesota 30 19 10 1 39 89 76 St. Louis 32 16 11 5 37 97 104 Arizona 33 14 14 5 33 83 101 Los Angeles 31 13 12 6 32 89 86 San Jose 30 12 14 4 28 85 104 Anaheim 33 9 18 6 24 72 112
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83 Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97 Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 104 91 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 99 115 Calgary 33 15 15 3 33 88 99 Ottawa 34 11 20 3 25 89 131 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Games
New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 3 Nashville 2, Detroit 0 Chicago 3, Florida 2 Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 1 Arizona 5, Colorado 4, SO N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m. Anaheim at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. Edmonton at Montreal, ppd Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 14 11 2 1 0 23 50 26 Hartford 10 3 6 1 0 7 27 37 Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 16 11 4 1 0 23 52 40 Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46 Stockton 13 7 5 1 0 15 43 41 Toronto 15 7 7 0 1 15 47 49 Belleville 12 4 8 0 0 8 26 38
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31 Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47 Grand Rapids 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 30 Rockford 16 6 9 1 0 13 45 59 Iowa 14 4 8 2 0 10 36 60 Cleveland 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 12 8 2 2 0 18 40 35 Hershey 14 8 4 2 0 18 44 38 WB/Scranton 13 5 4 3 1 14 40 44 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32 Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 32 Binghamton 12 3 5 3 1 10 33 47
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 15 13 2 0 0 26 53 27 Bakersfield 17 10 6 0 1 21 61 45 San Diego 20 10 10 0 0 20 55 64 San Jose 16 6 6 4 0 16 44 53 Colorado 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 44 Tucson 16 7 9 0 0 14 45 55 Ontario 19 6 11 2 0 14 61 74 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Laval at Stockton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m. Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m. Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 31 13 .705 — Brooklyn 30 14 .682 1 New York 22 22 .500 9 Boston 21 22 .488 9½ Toronto 17 26 .395 13½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 22 21 .512 — Charlotte 21 21 .500 ½ Miami 22 22 .500 ½ Washington 15 27 .357 6½ Orlando 14 29 .326 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 28 14 .667 — Chicago 19 23 .452 9 Indiana 19 23 .452 9 Cleveland 16 27 .372 12½ Detroit 12 30 .286 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 22 18 .550 — Dallas 22 19 .537 ½ Memphis 20 20 .500 2 New Orleans 19 24 .442 4½ Houston 12 30 .286 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 31 11 .738 — Denver 26 17 .605 5½ Portland 25 18 .581 6½ Oklahoma City 19 24 .442 12½ Minnesota 10 33 .233 21½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 29 13 .690 — L.A. Clippers 28 16 .636 2 L.A. Lakers 28 16 .636 2 Golden State 22 22 .500 8 Sacramento 18 25 .419 11½
Tuesday’s Games
Denver 110, Orlando 99 New York 131, Washington 113 New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 111 Phoenix 110, Miami 100 Brooklyn 116, Portland 112 Philadelphia 108, Golden State 98
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m. Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Orlando, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Brooklyn at Utah, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Soccer
Champions League
SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 16 Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4 Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2 Wednesday, Feb. 17 Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1 Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3 Tuesday, Feb. 23 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea (England) 1 Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 4 Wednesday, Feb. 24 Atalanta (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1 Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 0, Manchester City (England) 2 Second leg Tuesday, March 9 Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund advanced on 5-4 aggregate Juventus 3, Porto (Portugal) 2, 4-4 aggregate, Porto advanced on 2-1 away goals Wednesday, March 10 Liverpool 2, Leipzig 0, Paris, Liverpool advanced on 4-0 aggregate Paris Saint-Germain 1, Barcelona 1, Paris Saint-Germain advanced on 5-2 aggregate Tuesday, March 16 Manchester City 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 0, Manchester City advanced on 4-0 aggregate Real Madrid 3, Atalanta 1, Real Madrid advanced on 4-1 aggregate Wednesday, March 17 Bayern Munich 2, Lazio 1, Bayern Munich advanced on 6-2 aggregate Chelsea 2, Atlético Madrid 0, Chelsea advanced on 3-0 aggregate QUARTERFINALS First leg Tuesday, April 6 Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m. Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England), 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m. Porto (Portugal) vs. Chelsea (England), 3 p.m. Second leg Tuesday, April 13 Chelsea vs. Porto, 3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Apri 14 Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Alex Kirilloff to the alternate training camp. Reassigned LHP Charlie Barnes, C Caleb Hamilton, RHP Griffin Jax, OF Trevor Larnach and INF Royce Lewis to the minor league camp. SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned RHPs Robert Dugger and Matt Magill, INF Sam Travis, OFs Luis Liberato, Jack Reinheimer and Dillon Thomas to minor league camp. National League LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to the alternate training camp. Reassigned Ps James Pazos, Nick Robertson and Mike Kickham, C Tim Federowicz and INFS Matt Davidson and Rangel Ravelo to the minor league camp. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reassigned RHP James Marvel to the minor league camp. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Fined New York Knick’s F Julius Randle for inappropriate language and public criticism towards an official at the conclusion of a game against Philadelphia on March 21. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Barkevious Mingoto a one-year contact. Signed RB Mike Davis to a two-year contract. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Geno Stone. BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed WR Isaiah McKenzie. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Frankie Luvu to a one-year contract. Re-signed G John Miller to a one-year contract. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Elijah Wilkinson and LB Christian Jones to a one-year contract. Signed LB Jeremiah Attaochu. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Eli Apple to a one-year contract. Re-signed OG Quinton Spain to a one-year contract. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Malik Jackson to a one-year contract. Signed OT Greg Senat. DENVER BRONCOS — Released TE Nick Vannett and CB Kyle Fuller. Re-signed DB Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract. DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Breshad Perriman, WR Kalif Raymond, QB Tim Boyle and K Randy Bullock. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed CB Kevin King to a one-year contract. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB Terrence Brooks, DLs Maliek Collins and Derek Rivers and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Signed LB Tae Davis. Waived WR Chad Hansen and LS Anthony Kukwa. Acquired TE Tyan Izzo from New England and QB Ryan Finley from Cincinnati via trades.Re-signed LS Jon Weeks. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed RB Marlon Mack. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Named Dan Crumb executive vice president, Matt Kenny executive vice president of Arrowhead operations/events and Kirsten Krug executive vice president of administration. Signed TE Nick Keizer. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OG Oday Aboushi and TE Jared Cook. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed WR Mack Hollins. Signed WR Kai Locksley. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed K Nick Folk and DL Davon Godchaux. Released LBs Cassh Maluia and Michael Pinckney and K Justin Rohrwasser. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Adoree Jackson, LB Ryan Anderson and LB Del’Shawn Phillips. NEW YORK JETS — Signed DT Sheldon Rankins. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Joe Flacco. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released CB Steven Nelson. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Zach Kerr to a one-year contract. Signed OT Trent Williams to a six-year contract. Signed SS Jaquiski Tartt and DT D.J. Jones. Signed DB Tavon Wilson. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS C— Signed DE Kerry Hyder to a three-year contract. Re-signed DE Benson Mayowa. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Josh Reynolds on a one-year contract. Signed TE Geoff Swaim and LB Ola Adeniyi. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Jared Norris and DB Danny Johnson. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Fined San Jose’s F Kurtis Gabriel and head coach Bob Boughner following an altercation prior to the Sharks March 22 game. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW MacKenzie Entwistle from Rockford (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Joel L’Esperance and LW Tanner Kero from the minor league taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski from minor league taxi squad. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled RW Brett Conolly from the minor league taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled C Michael McCarron and Alexandre Carrier from the minor league tgaxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Jesper Boqvist and C Ben Street from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned D Jeremy Groleau to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled RW Nicholas Merkley and C Michael McLeod from the minor league taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Adam Huska and D Tarmo Reunanen to Hartford (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Alex Formenton from the minor league taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled G Alex D’Orio fro Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Stefan Noesen to San Jose (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andreas Borgman from the minor league taxi aquad. TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired D Timothy Liljegren from Toronto (NHL) loan. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled RW Garret Pilon and C Mike Sgarbossa from the minor league taxi squad. Minor League American Hockey League AHL — Suspended Laval F Yannick Velleux for four-games for his kneeing incident against Stockton during a March 21 game. GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signe D Patrick Holway to a professional tryout contract (PTO). HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Berzolla to a professional tryout contract (PTO). HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned G Billy Christopoulos to Indy (ECHL). IOWA WILD — Acquired C Luke Johnson and C Connor Dewar from Minnesota (NHL) taxi squad. East Coast Hockey League FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Traded G Evan Buitenhuis to Wichita. JACKSONVILLE — Activated F Cameron Critchlow from injured reserve and suspended him. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Recalled D Macoy Erkamps from Hershey (AHL) loan. Traded D Jesse Lees to Wheeling. TULSA OILERS — Signed G Austyn Roudebush to the active roster. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Returned D Garret Johnston to Henderson (AHL) loan. WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Derek Topatigh. Signed G Dyllan Lubbesmeyer to the active roster. Activated Fs Lawton Courtnall and Nick Rivera from the reserve list. Placed F Vladislav Mikhalchuk on the reserve list. WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Charlie Combs and placed on the reserve list. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Announced four premier North American clubs (Seattle, Sporting KC, Orlando City, New York City) to compete in the second edition of the International Leagues Cup against four Liga MX clubs. ATLANTA UNITED II — Named Stephen Glass manager fo Aberdeen FC of Scottish Premiership. FC DALLAS — Signed MF Nicky Hernandez to a two-year contract. INTER MIAMI — Signed D Kelvin Leerdam to a three-year contract and D Kieran Gibbs. SOUNDERS FC — Acquired general allocation money (GAM) from Miami in exchange for D Kelvin Leerdam. COLLEGE NORTH CAROLINA — Named Natrone Means basketball’s offensive analyst. RHODE ISLAND — Named Tucker Shepard assistant men’s soccer coach.
