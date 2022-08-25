UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State returns 33 lettermen from last year’s squad — 14 on offense, 18 on defense and one on special teams.
A total of 38 lettermen are returning for the Nittany Lions. In addition to the 33 lettermen returning from 2021, Hakeem Beamon, Caziah Holmes, Adisa Isaac, Jake Pinegar and Marquis Wilson also have letterman status.
The Nittany Lions lost the services of 22 lettermen – 12 on offense, nine on defense and one specialist. The Nittany Lions return 12 starters — six on offense, five on defense and one on special teams. Twelve additional Penn Staters have starting experience — four on offense, seven on defense and one specialist.
Among the returners is 2021 All-Big Ten second team honoree PJ Mustipher, third team honorees Ji'Ayir Brown and Joey Porter Jr., and honorable mention selections Sean Clifford, Curtis Jacobs, Juice Scruggs and Brenton Strange.
Penn State number changes
Four Nittany Lions are wearing new numbers in 2022: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1), Christian Veilleux (11), Mason Stahl (17) and Nick Dawkins (53).
Position changes
Redshirt senior Jonathan Sutherland made the switch over to linebacker after spending last season at safety and linebacker.
Redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley made the move to safety after spending his true freshman season at cornerback.
Redshirt sophomore Mason Stahl is now a wide receiver after spending the previous two seasons at quarterback.
Redshirt junior Marquis Wilson made the switch from athlete to cornerback.
Wilson spent his first two seasons with the program as a corner before moving to athlete in 2021.
Lions welcome 10 early enrollees
The Nittany Lions welcomed 10 scholarship student-athletes, who enrolled in classes in January and participated in spring practice.
The January early enrollees were: quarterback Drew Allar (Medina, Ohio), running back Kaytron Allen (Norfolk, Va.), tight end Jerry Cross (Milwaukee, Wis.), defensive tackle Zane Durant (Lake Nona, Fla.), wide receiver Omari Evans (Killeen, Texas), offensive lineman JB Nelson (Pittsburgh), quarterback Beau Pribula (York), wide receiver Kaden Saunders (Columbus, Ohio) and running back Nicholas Singleton (Shillington).
In addition, Penn State welcomed a scholarship transfer in wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (Western Kentucky).
Nine bowl teams highlight schedule
The Nittany Lions will face nine teams who participated in a bowl game during the 2021 campaign.
Purdue earned a 48-45 victory over SEC foe Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
Auburn took on Houston in the Birmingham Bowl, falling by a score of 17-13.
Central Michigan defeated the Washington State Cougars in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, 24-21.
Michigan was crowned Big Ten Champions in 2021 and reached the College Football Playoffs, falling to Georgia, 34-11, in the semifinals.
Minnesota earned a berth into the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, knocking off West Virginia, 18-6.
Ohio State played in the Rose Bowl Game and defeated the Utah Utes, 48-45.
Maryland made the trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, where it knocked off the Virginia Tech Hokies, 54-10.
Rutgers earned an invitation to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, where it fell to Wake Forest, 38-10.
Michigan State defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers, 31-21, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Minnesota is homecoming foe
When the alumni return to Happy Valley for the 2022 Homecoming game, the Penn State faithful will cheer their Nittany Lions on against Minnesota on Oct. 22.
This is the fourth time Penn State will square off against Minnesota in a Homecoming game. The Nittany Lions are 2-1 against the Golden Gophers in those games with wins in 1997 (16-15) and 2009 (20-0) and a loss in 1999 (24-23).
Penn State owns a 72-24-5 record all-time on homecoming, including wins in 12 of its last 16 games.
Penn State Homecoming will celebrate the 2022-23 Guide State Forward award winners during the game. The annual Homecoming Parade will once again return to campus and downtown State College on Friday night, Oct. 21.
Penn State will once again turn back the clock for a special "Generations of Greatness" game. The Nittany Lions will don uniforms with designs elements from uniforms past.
Sustained excellence
Prior to 2020, Penn State and Wisconsin were the only Big Ten teams to have posted a winning season the last 15 consecutive years.
Penn State was one of five teams (Boise State, LSU, Oklahoma, Wisconsin) in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to have a winning record each of the last 15 years.
Penn State holds the FBS record for most consecutive seasons without a losing record at 49 (1939-87).
Academic success
The Nittany Lions had 38 players selected as Academic All-Big Ten in Fall 2021.
Sean Clifford was a 2021 National Football Foundation (NFF) Scholar-Athlete and finalist for the Campbell Trophy, known as the “Academic Heisman.” He is the 19th Nittany Lion to be selected as an NFF Scholar-Athlete.
The Nittany Lions currently have five graduates on the roster: Barney Amor (two degrees: sociology and education at Colgate University), Sean Clifford (advertising/public relations), Chris Stoll (kinesiology), Jonathan Sutherland (labor and employment relations) and Nick Tarburton (labor and human resources).
Coaching staff changes
The Nittany Lion coaching staff will have three new faces for the 2022 season.
Penn State added defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Manny Diaz, special teams coordinator/outside linebacker/nickels coach Stacy Collins and assistant athletic director for football performance enhancement Chuck Losey.
Diaz, who has 24 years of collegiate coaching experience, including three as a head coach and 13 as a defensive coordinator, joins the Nittany Lions after spending six seasons (2016-21) at the University of Miami, including three seasons as head coach (2019-21).
During Diaz's tenure in Miami, the Hurricanes ranked in the top 10 nationally in tackles for loss each year. Miami is No. 9 in 2021 (7.75 per game) and was No. 4 in 2020 (8.6), No. 4 in 2019 (8.3), No. 1 in 2020 (10.5), No. 4 in 2017 (8.5) and No. 5 in 2016 (8.3).
Collins, who has 24 years of collegiate coaching experience, joins the Nittany Lions after spending the 2021 season as Boise State’s special teams coordinator and edge coach.
During the 2021 campaign, Collins’ special teams unit blocked three punts, which tied for seventh in the nation, and four kicks overall to rank ninth in FBS. Of the three blocked punts, two were returned for touchdowns.
Losey, who was previously associate director of performance enhancement for football, will lead the performance enhancement staff for football. He replaces Dwight Galt III, who retired.
Letterman making their return
Nine members of the Penn State coaching and support staffs played at Penn State.
Associate head coach/cornerbacks coach Terry M. Smith was a three-year starter at wide receiver from 1989-91. He ranks tied for 10th in career receiving touchdowns (15), 13th in career receiving yardage (1,825) and 14th in career receptions (108).
Tight Ends Coach Ty Howle was a four-year letterwinner on the Penn State offensive line from 2009-13. He played in 47 career games, making 13 starts. The 2013 team captain made starts at center and left guard and was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.
Defensive Graduate Assistant Deion Barnes made 31 starts as a Nittany Lion from 2012-2014. In 2014, Barnes tallied 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. He led PSU with 10 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2012 to earn consensus freshman All-American honors.
Defensive analyst Dan Connor was a two-time first-team All-America linebacker for Penn State in 2006 and 2007, the 14th Nittany Lion to be named a two-time first-team All-American. He finished his career as Penn State’s all-time leader with 419 tackles.
Defensive analyst Danny Rocco lettered as a linebacker for the Nittany Lions in 1979 and 1980, playing for the Liberty and Fiesta Bowl teams.
Assistant director of performance enhancement Tyrone Smith was a defensive tackle for Penn State and lettered during the 2014 season.
Assistant Recruiting Coordinator Alan Zemaitis was a four-year letterman and three-time All-Big Ten selection for the blue and white from 2002-05. Zemaitis
sits tied fifth all-time at Penn State with 12 career interceptions. He also holds fifth all-time at Penn State wit 46 passes defended. Zemaitis helped the Nittany Lions to a Big Ten Championship in 2005.
Director of Football Academic Services Todd Kulka lettered as a linebacker and graduated in 1995. He helped Penn State to a 9-3 record and an Outback Bowl victory in 1995.
Director of the Football Letterman’s Club Wally Richardson was a four-year letterman as a quarterback in 1992 and 1994-96. Richardson ranks 12th all-time at Penn State with 4,419 career passing yards. He also sits eighth all-time with 378 completions and 12th all-time with 27 touchdown passes.
National audience
Penn State is annually one of the most watched teams in college football.
Penn State’s game at Ohio State, on ABC, drew 7.051 million viewers, the second-most watched game on Oct. 30.
The Nittany Lions’ game against Illinois, on ABC, had 3.765 million viewers, ranking third among October 23 games. The Nittany Lions’ game at Iowa, on FOX, drew 6.904 million viewers, the second-most watched game on Oct. 9.
Penn State’s shutout win over Indiana, on ABC, drew 3.996 million viewers to rank third among Oct. 2 games.
Penn State’s win over Auburn drew an audience of 7.606 million viewers, the second-highest viewed game on Sept. 18.
The Nittany Lions’ opening week win over Wisconsin, on FOX, drew an audience of 5.409 million viewers. It was the third-highest viewed game on Sept. 4.
Non-conference success
Penn State went 3-0 in non-conference play in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Penn State has won 14 consecutive games over non-conference opponents during the regular season, dating back to a win over Temple in 2016.
Under James Franklin (since 2014), Penn State is 21-2 against non-conference opposition during the regular season and 24-6 when including bowl games.
Fans flock to Beaver Stadium
Penn State ranked second in FBS with an average attendance of 106,799 in 2021.
Three Big Ten teams were in the top five, with Michigan ranking first (108,763) and Ohio State (96,756) trailing the Nittany Lions in fifth.
The attendance total of 109,958 for the Auburn game was the 10th largest in Beaver Stadium history and the second largest in all of college football during the 2021 season, trailing only Ohio State-Michigan.
The Penn State Student Section has consistently sold out for four decades, showing the unwavering passion and dedication of Penn State students.
The Penn State Student Section was named the Taco Bell Live Más Student Section of the Year in 2019.
Streaks
Penn State has won 14 consecutive games against teams that are not members of a Power Five conference.
Penn State has won 13 consecutive games over non-conference opponents during the regular season, dating back to a win over Temple in 2016.
Penn State has won 19-straight non-conference home games, dating back to a win over Kent State in 2013. trio on hall of fame ballot Penn State lettermen Ki-Jana Carter, D.J. Dozier and Paul Posluszny have been selected as a part of the national ballot for the National Football Foundation's College Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.
A total of 80 players and nine coaches from FBS are on the 2023 ballot.
The trio of standouts have an opportunity to join 20 former Nittany Lion players (including LaVar Arrington, who will be inducted this year) and five Penn State coaches who have been inducted into the Hall.
Also on the Hall of Fame ballot is former Nittany Lion student-athlete Glenn Killinger, who is among the candidates for the divisional coach Class of 2023.
In addition, current Penn State wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield made the ballot as a player. Stubblefield was a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's most outstanding receiver, as a senior in 2004.
The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.
Preseason honors
The following Penn Staters were honored by Athlon:
S Ji'Ayir Brown (All-American 3rd team; All-Big Ten 1st team)
CB Joey Porter Jr. (All-American 4th team; All-Big Ten 2nd team)
DT PJ Mustipher (All-Big Ten 1st team)
LB Curtis Jacobs (All-Big Ten 2nd team)
WR Parker Washington (All-Big Ten 3rd team)
OL Juice Scruggs (All-Big Ten 3rd team)
RB Nicholas Singleton (All-Big Ten 4th team)
WR Mitchell Tinsley (All-Big Ten 4th team)
The following Lions were named by Phil Steele:
CB Joey Porter Jr. (All-American 3rd team; All-Big Ten 1st team)
WR Mitchell Tinsley (All-Big Ten 1st team)
S Ji'Ayir Brown (All-Big Ten 2nd team)
DT PJ Mustipher (All-Big Ten 2nd team)
LS Chris Stoll (All-Big Ten 2nd team)
WR Parker Washington (All-Big Ten 2nd team)
DE Adisa Isaac (All-Big Ten 3rd team)
LB Curtis Jacobs (All-Big Ten 4th team) WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (All-Big Ten 4th team)
OL Juice Scruggs (All-Big Ten 4th team)
RB Nicholas Singleton (All-Big Ten 4th team)
OL Caedan Wallace (All-Big Ten 4th team)
Big Ten season openers
Penn State will compete in its fifth season opener against a Big Ten opponent when it opens the 2022 campaign at Purdue on Sept. 1.
The first was against Minnesota, a 38-20 win, on September 4, 1993 in Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s first game as a Big Ten conference member.
The following year, the Nittany Lions began the season with a 56-3 win at Minnesota.
The 2020 shortened season started with a matchup at Indiana, a 36-35 overtime setback.
The Nittany Lions came out on top against No. 12/15 Wisconsin last season in Madison.
Road Warriors
Penn State will open Big Ten action on the road for the seventh straight season.
Since 2016, Penn State has began conference play at Michigan (2016), at Iowa
(2017), at Illinois (2018), at Maryland (2019), at Indiana (2020) and at Wisconsin (2021). PSU will also open Big Ten play on the road in 2023 (Illinois) and 2024 (Rutgers).
In 30 seasons as a Big Ten member, Penn State has opened on the road 21 times in conference.
