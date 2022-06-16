Wilkes University announces dean’s list
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University Provost David Ward announced the dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Local students named to the list include:
• Alison Gardner of Milton
• Brilee Slodysko of Watsontown
• Cameron Wayne of Coal Township
• Gretchen Fullmer of Milton
• Hope Harrington of Milton
• Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township
• Philip Davis of Milton
• Rachel Kern of Milton
• Lindsey Kieffer of Lewisburg
• Malorie Linder of Lewisburg
• Makenzie Psarakis of Milton
Misericordia University announces dean’s list
DALLAS — Misericordia University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher. The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Local students named to the list include:
Sarah Burns of Winfield
Kylan Kurtz of Watsontown
Logan Moore of Lewisburg
Alexandra Snyder of Muncy
Colette Southerton of Lewisburg
Kylie Vasbinder of Mifflinburg
Slippery Rock announces dean’s list
SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
The list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following local students have been named to the list:
Jeffrey Burkhart of Watsontown
Joshua Gose of Lewisburg
Jayden Linder of Lewisburg
Cherie Martin of Coal Township
Amity Mattocks of Mifflinburg
Nathan Morgan of New Columbia
Kayla Ray of Coal Township
Jacob Schreck of Milton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.