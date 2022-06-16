Wilkes University announces dean’s list

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University Provost David Ward announced the dean’s list for the spring semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Local students named to the list include:

• Alison Gardner of Milton

• Brilee Slodysko of Watsontown

• Cameron Wayne of Coal Township

• Gretchen Fullmer of Milton

• Hope Harrington of Milton

• Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township

• Philip Davis of Milton

• Rachel Kern of Milton

• Lindsey Kieffer of Lewisburg

• Malorie Linder of Lewisburg

• Makenzie Psarakis of Milton

Misericordia University announces dean’s list

DALLAS — Misericordia University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.

Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher. The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Local students named to the list include:

Sarah Burns of Winfield

Kylan Kurtz of Watsontown

Logan Moore of Lewisburg

Alexandra Snyder of Muncy

Colette Southerton of Lewisburg

Kylie Vasbinder of Mifflinburg

Slippery Rock announces dean’s list

SLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.

The list consists of undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following local students have been named to the list:

Jeffrey Burkhart of Watsontown

Joshua Gose of Lewisburg

Jayden Linder of Lewisburg

Cherie Martin of Coal Township

Amity Mattocks of Mifflinburg

Nathan Morgan of New Columbia

Kayla Ray of Coal Township

Jacob Schreck of Milton

