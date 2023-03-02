Actor John Cullum (“Northern Exposure”) is 93. Actor Barbara Luna is 84. Author John Irving is 81. Actor Cassie Yates is 72. Actor Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) is 71. Singer Jay Osmond of The Osmonds is 68. Singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 67. Singer Larry Stewart of Restless Heart is 64. Singer Jon Bon Jovi is 61. Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 60. Actor Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale”) is 55. Actor Richard Ruccolo (“Legit,” ″Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place”) is 51. Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay is 46. Actor Heather McComb (“The Event,” ″Party of Five”) is 46. Actor Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” movies) is 43. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard is 42. Guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson of Lake Street Dive is 40. Actor Robert Iler (“The Sopranos”) is 38. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) is 34. Country singer Luke Combs is 32. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 26.
