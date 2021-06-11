Friday, June 11
Minor league baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Minor league baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 13
Minor league baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Monday, June 14
American Legion baseball
Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 6 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
Minor league baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
American Legion baseball
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Hughesville, 5:45 p.m.
Minor league baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
Minor league baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
