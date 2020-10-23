NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 4115; 2. Denny Hamlin, 4094; 3. Brad Keselowski, 4082; 4. Chase Elliott, 4074; 5. Joey Logano, 4064; 6. Alex Bowman, 4055; 7. Martin Truex, 4051; 8. Kurt Busch, 4009; 9. Kyle Busch, 2220; 10. Austin Dillon, 2112.
Xfinity: 1. Chase Briscoe, 3120; 2. Justin Allgaier, 3068; 3. Brandon Jones, 3066; 4. Austin Cindric, 3059; 5. Justin Haley, 3057; 6. Ross Chastain, 3047; 7. Ryan Sieg, 3042; 8. Noah Gragson, 3026; 9. Harrison Burton, 2109; 10. Brandon Brown, 2094.
Truck: 1. Sheldon Creed, 3083; 2. Austin Hill, 3076; 3. Zane Smith, 3064; 4. Brett Moffitt, 3060; 5. Grant Enfinger, 3057; 6. Matt Crafton, 3049; 7. Ben Rhodes, 3031; 8. Tyler Ankrum, 3008; 9. Christian Eckes, 2139; 10. Todd Gilliland, 2101.
