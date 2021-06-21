Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate
LEWISBURG — Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate recently welcomed Chris Pinchak to its office.
Pnchak moved to the Milton/Lewisburg area in 2010 from Nebraska. He and his wife have two children.
He serves on the advisory board for the Salvation Army, as a board member for the Central PA Chamber of Commerce and as president of the Northumberland County Resource Parent Association.
Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Zack Moore, vice president for government and community relations for Penn State, has been named to the board of directors at Pennsylvania College of Technology, a special mission affiliate of Penn State.
Recently appointed by The Corporation for Penn State, Moore succeeds Michael DiRaimo, who had served on the Penn College Board since 2017.
Moore, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in international politics from Penn State, has extensive lobbying and senior legislative experience in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. He now serves in the role of chief lobbyist for his alma mater, with responsibility over federal, state and local relations efforts.
He started his career as a staff member in the U.S. House, has senior legislative and policy experience in the U.S. Senate, and launched a successful lobbying firm before joining Penn State as director of federal relations in 2007. Since joining Penn State, Moore has represented the university at the federal, state and local levels of government.
A Highspire native, he lives in State College with his wife, Jean, a Penn State alumna, and their two children.
LEWISBURG — Martha Barrick, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate, announced the office’s awards for May.
The May agent of the month was awarded to Lise Barrick. Doug Wertz was awarded the Listing and Sales agent of the month.
UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has been recognized as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the country, earning the ninth position on the 2021-2022 U.S. News and World Report Honor Roll of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals.
The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings feature the top pediatric hospitals, out of 250 nationally, who are ranked in each of 10 specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopaedics, pulmonology, and urology. Hospitals that ranked high in three or more specialties made the honor roll.
UPMC Children’s Hospital is ranked for excellence in all pediatric specialty areas and is among the top 10 in three specialties: Cardiology and heart surgery (No. 2); diabetes and endocrinology (No. 7); and gastroenterology and gastroenterology surgery (No. 9).
“It is an honor to be ranked again as one of the best pediatric hospitals in the country. National recognition like this exemplifies the breadth of excellent and compassionate care UPMC Children’s provides for patients of all ages,” said Mark Sevco, president, UPMC Children’s.
