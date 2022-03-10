In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln assigned Ulysses S. Grant to the command of the Armies of the United States.
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you.”
In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee, to assassinating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
