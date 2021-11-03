LEWISBURG — The health of the Susquehanna River and the communities along the river valley will be the focus when the Bucknell Center for Sustainability and the Environment (BCSE) hosts the 16th Annual Susquehanna River Symposium Nov. 5-6 in the Elaine Langone Center (ELC). This theme will be “Restoration to Resilience: Creating Partnerships to Improve Watershed Health from the Headwaters to the Bay.”
Participants will share ideas to work toward a common goal of ensuring that local watersheds remain healthy for generations to come. At the event, the public can interact with academics and professionals through presentations and breakout discussions.
Joel Dunn, president and CEO of the Chesapeake Conservancy, will be the keynote speaker at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the ELC Forum, room 272.
His keynote address is titled “Restoration to Resilience: Creating Collaborative Partnerships to Improve the Health of our Watersheds from the Headwaters to the Bay.”
Dunn and the conservancy are working with farmers and communities throughout the region to improve the health of the Susquehanna and Chesapeake Bay.
After Dunn’s keynote and continuing until 10 p.m., more than 100 students and faculty from multiple universities and Geisinger will present research posters in the ELC Terrace Room.
From 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Bucknell Professor Andrew Stuhl, chairman of the environmental studies and sciences department, will present “Agnes Revisited: The Thing About the River Is It’s Never the Same Twice” in the ELC Forum. His presentation will draw on the historical research he conducted with Presidential Fellow Bethany Fitch, a member of the Class of 2023, and a theater and environmental studies double major. Stuhl and Fitch created more than 20 oral histories with Pennsylvanians who lived through the flood of 1972 caused by the remnants of Hurricane Agnes and the torrential rain it brought upon the east coast.
Dave and Wendy Bray will speak from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the ELC Forum. They will present “Seneca White Corn: Change and Transmission of the Life Sustainers,” where they will share teachings about the many associated traditions of the Haudenosaunee Nation, also known as Iroquois. The history and science of corn, green corn traditional dishes and cooking methods, the Longhouse seasonal ceremonial cycle, and the gift of the Life Sustainers will all be discussed during their presentation.
Lara Fowler, assistant director of the Penn State Institutes of Energy and the Environment, will deliver the luncheon keynote address from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in Walls Lounge of the ELC. She will present “Piloting flood resilience with Pennsylvania’s River Communities,” and will share lessons learned from a pilot project between the Penn State Initiative for Resilient Communities and the Borough of Selinsgrove that focuses on flooding and community resilience. Her presentation will touch on research related to flood impacts and risk in this region, insights from an assessment of recent FEMA data, and concerns and opportunities raised by community members.
