Drive-thru chicken barbecue
MILTON — Crossroads Nazarene church has announced an upcoming drive-thru chicken barbecue.
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the church, Nazarene Lane, Milton.
Proceeds will benefit Crossroads Alaska work and witness projects.
To place a preorder, call Lori Klinger at 570-473-1724.
Church to host yard sale
NORTHUMBERLAND — The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley will host a yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. July 6, 7 and 8 at 465 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
For more information, email yardsale@uucsv.org or call 570-701-7902.
Churches plan Bible school
MIFFLINBURG — Three Union County Lutheran churches — Mifflinburg’s First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Millmont’s Christ’s United (4 Bells) Lutheran Church and New Berlin’s Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church — along with Camp Mount Luther are preparing a vacation Bible school (VBS) evening camp .
Children and youth from kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to this evening VBS camp. It will be held 6 to 8:15 p.m. July 23-27 at the Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 North Fifth St., Mifflinburg. A meal will be available at 5:30 each evening.
This year’s theme is “Holy Trinity—Wholly Love.” We will explore the mystery of the Holy Trinity (God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit) within the church and how it applies to us and our world today. VBS Camp will be staffed by trained counselors from Camp Mount Luther, in cooperation with members of the host parish’s congregations.
For more information, visit www.campmountluther.org.
