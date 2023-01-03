Country Cupboard closes its doors

LEWISBURG — Restrictions on seating were among the key reasons cited as owners of the Country Cupboard announced in January 2022 that the restaurant and shopping location would close at the end of February.
Chris Baylor, Country Cupboard co-owner and CEO, said the gathering restrictions which were imposed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic had a big impact on the business.
Baylor said Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) relief helped ease the blow but the business was set up to serve numbers of customers which had apparently not rebounded.
“The volume really dried up,” Baylor said. “We were still doing OK, but it wasn’t a sustainable model.”
The Country Cupboard restaurant and gift shops employed about 140 staff members with about 70 working full-time. The complex covered about 70,000-square-feet at Route 15 and Hafer Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
“I’d say our seating capacity was about one-third of what it was pre-pandemic,” Baylor added. “Some of that was driven by staffing levels.”
“Up to two years ago, the business was extremely healthy and growing,” noted Gary Baylor, retired from the business in 2000. “They were having a good winter season. Then COVID hit and that just turned the world upside down.”
Robert Hamm Jr., co-owner of the business, in October launched the Country Cupboard Express food trailer.
Hamm has set up a small kitchen in one of his warehouses where the food for the trailer is being prepared.
“It’s a two-person team offering a sampling of County Cupboard’s finest,” Hamm said, adding that he and his wife Jennifer will be doing the cooking for the food trailer.
The trailer will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, from the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn.
Items being served include macaroni and cheese, baked limas, creamed cabbage, baked corn, hamburger barbecue, chicken salad, and beef vegetable soup. All items will be baked and served cold. The food items will be sold in pint and quart containers.
No hot items will be available at this time.
Evangelical Community Hospital has purchased the former restaurant property, and is in the process of demolishing it.
