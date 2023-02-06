Monday, Feb. 6
Girls basketball
Muncy at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Boys basketball
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Coed bowling
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 3 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Danville at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Navy at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Girls basketball
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at
Williamsport Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
College wrestling
Lehigh at Bucknell, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 11
Girls basketball
Montoursville at
Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at
Williamsport Invitational, 9 a.m.
Men’s basketball
Colgate at Bucknell, noon
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at
Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
