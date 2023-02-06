Monday, Feb. 6

Girls basketball

Muncy at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Boys basketball

Hughesville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Coed bowling

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 3 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Danville at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Navy at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Girls basketball

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at

Williamsport Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

College wrestling

Lehigh at Bucknell, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 11

Girls basketball

Montoursville at

Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Coed swimming

Lewisburg at

Williamsport Invitational, 9 a.m.

Men’s basketball

Colgate at Bucknell, noon

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at

Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

