NEW COLUMBIA — White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Kevin Koch is praising the first responders who rushed to a treacherous and tragic Friday afternoon fire.
Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski confirmed Friday evening that Brenda Lee Reibsome, 57, died in a fire which broke out at 1:31 p.m. at 361 Grover Drive, White Deer Township, Union County.
Koch said Reibsome lived in the home with her husband, who was not home at the time the fire broke out.
The blaze was called in by a neighbor who spotted smoke and flames, Koch said. The fire is not considered suspicious.
“When the first firefighters arrived on scene, the home was fully involved in fire,” Koch said. “The fire was through all the windows and the roof…. There was multiple explosions due to the propane cylinders around the side (of the house).”
He said responders attempted to reach Reibsome, who was trapped inside.
“They firefighters did make an attempt (to enter the home),” Koch said. “They went through a basement door. They made it to the steps that go up to the first floor… There was no going up those steps. The fire was all throughout the home.”
Due to the dangerous scene, firefighters battled the blaze from the exterior.
“The structure started to collapse,” Koch said. “We were not allowing anyone to go inside. It was a fast-spreading fire.”
He also noted the challenges of getting water to the scene. Grover Drive is a steep, single-lane gravel road, located off of Ridge Road.
“It was a difficult fire to get back into,” Koch said. “It was hard to turn the large fire trucks around… That slowed the process a little.”
Tanker trucks carrying water were sent down the drive one at a time to supply water.
“We hauled water from 2 1/2-, 3-miles away,” Koch said. “We had a lot of help from mutual aid companies that were on scene.”
He praised the efforts of all of the firefighters who responded and faced challenging circumstances. There were no injuries to firefighters.
“All the mutual aid companies, we all worked well together to take care of this incident,” he said. “Area firefighters had a busy day.”
Firefighters from White Deer Township, Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, the Warrior Run area, Turbot Township and Potts Grove were among those called to the scene. Multiple responders from various area departments were placed on standby during the blaze.
While responders were on the scene of the fire, numerous ambulance calls were dispatched throughout the region.
Early Friday morning, firefighters from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Union Township responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler which slammed into a garage along Route 15 in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Later Friday night, firefighters from White Deer Township responded to a reported one-vehicle crash along White Deer Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.