State Police at Milton Theft
COOPER TOWNSHIP — A 75-year-old Bloomsburg woman reported the theft of a Martin guitar.
The theft reportedly occurred between Oct. 28 and Nov. 5 in Cooper Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Hit and run
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking the identity of the individual who fled the scene after crashing a 20212 Polaris Ranger into a tree.
The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. May 9 along Lauver Hill Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County, with the Polaris being towed from the scene.
Assault
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an incident in which a 12-year-old Selinsgrove girl jabbed a 13-year-old Selinsgrove girl with a pencil.
The incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. May 11 at Park Road and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Impersonation of public servant
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers are investigating reports of someone impersonating a public servant.
The incident occurred at 1:20 p.m. April 8 at 3249 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $1,310, from a 1997 Dodge.
The theft occurred between 4 p.m. May 2 and 9:30 a.m. May 3 along Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar Three-vehicle crash
WAYNE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:55 a.m. May 12 along Route 220 northbound, south of exit 116, Wayne Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said a 2001 Kenworth Northwest driven by Michael Rote, 64, of Lewisburg, suffered a broken suspension, causing debris to strike a 2009 Nissan Murano driven by Michael Edwards, 66, of Williamsport, and a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Shirley Hoover, 53, of Mill Hall.
