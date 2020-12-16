Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulation of a foot or more.