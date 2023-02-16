:Jazz/pop singer-actor Peggy King is 93. Actor William Katt is 72. Actor LeVar Burton is 66. Actor-rapper Ice-T is 65. International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 64. Rock musician Andy Taylor is 62. Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 58. Actor Sarah Clarke is 52. Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 50. Actor Mahershala Ali is 49. Electronic dance music artist Bassnectar is 45. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 41. Actor Chloe Wepper is 37. Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 36. Sen. John Ossoff, D-Ga., is 36. Rock musician Danielle Haim is 34. Actor Elizabeth Olsen is 34.
