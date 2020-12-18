MECHANICSBURG — Williams Grove Speedway recently announced its 2021 schedule of events, featuring 31 race dates that showcase the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars in every outing.
The season opener featuring 410 sprint cars only is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14.
“The Big Three” of 2021 when only the 410 sprints will appear will take place on May 28 when the All Stars stage the $10,000 to win Davey Brown Tribute, July 2 for the 33rd annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Mitch Smith Memorial paying $15,000 to win and Aug. 27 when the All Stars return for the Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s.
The World of Outlaws sprint cars will come to Williams Grove Speedway for a total of six events, including the regular two-day May and July stands, along with the two-day, 59th annual National Open, Oct. 1-2.
The Oct. 2 National Open will pay a $75,000 to the winner, while also crowning the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track champion.
With a new Williams Grove show added to its agenda, The All Star Circuit of Champions sprints will visit the track four times in 2021.
The All Stars will vie in the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic on April 16, the May 28 Davey Brown Tribute, and for The Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s on Aug. 27 and the Dirt Classic Qualifier on Sept. 17.
The USAC Silver Crown Series will return to the track, along with the 410 sprints, on June 18.
Additional USAC action at the track this season will include a pair of USAC East Wingless 360 Sprints shows, with one taking place as part of the “Spring Sprint Special” April 2, while another appearances is slated for June 4.
The April 2 show will feature the 410 sprints, the USAC East Wingless 360 Sprints and the PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars.
The unlimited, full-body super late models, once a regularly appearing division at the track, will return for five appearances at Williams Grove Speedway.
Two of the races will be sanctioned by the ULMS Late Model Series, taking place on March 19 and again on April 9. The World of Outlaws Late Models will return on Aug. 20.
Other super late model races will hit the track on March 26 and on Aug. 6.
The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars will be featured on 10 occasions at the track, with the division kicking off action on April 16 running through Sept. 24.
The 10-race Hoosier Diamond Series for 410 sprints will be staged at Williams Grove in 2021, with a champion of the series declared based on performances in select increased purse races during the year.
The Pennsylvania Speedweek Series will visit Williams Grove Speedway for a pair of shows, on June 25 for the series opener and on July 2 for the $15,000 to win Mitch Smith Memorial.
