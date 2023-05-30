Betsock graduates From Lebanon Valley College
ANNVILLE — Courtney Betsock, of Winfield, is one of more than 50 doctor of physical therapy students who marked their academic success and achievements as part of Lebanon Valley College’s 154th Commencement on Saturday, May 13.
Betsock, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, received a doctor of physical therapy from LVC.
Darer named to dean’s listWORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Samuel Darer, a member of the Class of 2024 majoring in Chemistry, has been named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring semester.
Grove City College hosts graduationGROVE CITY — Two local residents were among those to graduate May 30 from Grove City College.
Local graduates included:
• Grace Roux, of Watsontown, Bachelor of Science in Middle Level Science/History.
• Alaina Post, New Berlin, Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
Grove City College announces dean’s listGROVE CITY — Two local students were among those named to the spring dean’s list at Grove City College.
To be named to the list, students must have a 3.4 to 3.59 GPA.
Local students named to the list include:
• Liam Cummings, a music education major from Lewisburg, and the son of James and Lori Cummings. He is a 2022 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
• Nicholas Siewers, a history major from Lewisburg, and the son of Dr. Paul and Olesya Siewers. He is a 2021 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
