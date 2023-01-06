In 2001, with Vice President Al Gore presiding, Congress formally certified George W. Bush the winner of the 2000 presidential election.
In 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding. Congress reconvened hours later to finish certifying the election result.
