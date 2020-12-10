Men’s college basketball

EAST Fairleigh Dickinson 79, CCSU 71 Hofstra 72, Stony Brook 67 St. Francis (NY) 93, Bryant 91 SOUTH Campbell 79, New Orleans 70 Clemson 67, Maryland 51 Florida St. 69, Indiana 67 Jacksonville 78, Florida National 69 Lamar 63, Louisiana-Monroe 60 Lipscomb 80, SE Missouri 74 Louisiana Tech 78, SE Louisiana 69 Marshall 84, Coll. of Charleston 72 Morehead St. 77, Transylvania 55 Radford 98, Mars Hill 50 Richmond 78, N. Iowa 68 The Citadel 102, Carver 51 Tulane 58, Southern Miss. 38 UAB 89, Tuskegee 64 UNC-Wilmington 116, St. Andrews 66 VCU 95, NC A&T 59 MIDWEST Chattanooga 77, Bellarmine 68 Chicago 88, Chicago St. 51 Cincinnati 78, Furman 73 Drake 90, McKendree 66 E. Michigan 95, Adrian 35 Evansville 68, E. Illinois 65 Georgia Tech 75, Nebraska 64 Miami (Ohio) 67, W. Illinois 57 Michigan 91, Toledo 71 Missouri 69, Liberty 60 Pittsburgh 71, Northwestern 70 Valparaiso 80, SIU-Edwardsville 58 Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62 Xavier 99, Oklahoma 77 Youngstown St. 72, Point Park 52 SOUTHWEST Ark.-Pine Bluff 75, Arkansas St. 74 Arkansas 79, Southern U. 44 Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52 Providence 79, TCU 70 Tarleton St. 84, Arlington Baptist 43 Texas 74, Texas St. 53 Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44 FAR WEST Arizona 85, CS Bakersfield 60 Boise St. 74, BYU 70 N. Colorado 87, Colorado Christian 62 Oregon 87, Florida A&M 66 Pepperdine 74, California 62 S. Utah 81, Utah Valley St. 71 San Jose St. 87, Fresno Pacific 79 Santa Clara 76, Cal Poly 69 UCLA 83, San Diego 56 Washington 73, Seattle 41 Washington St. 61, Idaho 58 Wyoming 83, Denver 61

Women’s college basketball

EAST Bryant 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 61 St. Francis (Pa.) 67, Kent St. 64 Villanova 78, La Salle 52 SOUTH Davidson 85, Charleston Southern 56 East Carolina 58, VCU 55 Florida 70, UNC-Asheville 48 Georgia 68, Jacksonville St. 47 Georgia Tech 86, Boston College 68 High Point 108, NC Wesleyan 71 James Madison 79, George Washington 69 Kentucky 79, Marshall 45 Liberty 67, Hampton 45 Louisiana-Lafayette 80, McNeese St. 48 Louisville 73, Duke 49 NC State 76, Elon 47 Troy 95, Chattanooga 74 Tulane 81, Middle Tennessee 78 W. Carolina 63, Newberry 44 MIDWEST Cent. Michigan 82, W. Michigan 71 Iowa 82, Iowa St. 80 Michigan 93, Butler 54 Michigan St. 81, Minnesota 68 Purdue 82, Buffalo 70 SIU-Edwardsville 63, St. Louis College of Pharmacy 44 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 79, SMU 47 TCU 79, Lamar 53 Texas 73, Idaho 48 Texas Tech 87, Angelo State 42 FAR WEST Grand Canyon 66, N. Arizona 58 S. Utah 74, William Jessup 46 UCLA 102, UC Santa Barbara 45 College hockey EAST Niagara 4, Clarkson 1 Holy Cross 4, Bentley 3, OT MIDWEST Western Michigan 1, St. Cloud St. 0 Minnesota 4, Michigan 0 Omaha 6, Colorado College 1

