Four new superintendents took the helm in 2022 of the school districts serving upper Northumberland and Union counties.
Dr. Thor Edmiston was named superintendent of the Warrior Run School District, replacing Dr. Alan Hack, who accepted a position with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
Dr. John Bickhart replaced the retiring Dr. Cathy Keegan in the Milton Area School District. Dr. Kenneth Dady replaced the retiring Dan Lichtel in the Mifflinburg Area School Distict.
Cathy Moser was approved as the Lewisburg Area School District’s superintendent, replacing Dr. Jennifer Baugh, who moved out of the state.
Edmiston began his journey in education in 1993 as an elementary school art teacher, following his graduation from Millersville University. He taught art for 15 years before he was approached about taking on a role in administration.
He earned a Master of Science and a Master of Education from Bloomsburg University, before earning his principal certification in 2010. He then served as assistant principal at Juniata High School, before moving to the Midd-West School District.
At Midd-West, he worked as assistant principal at the high school and then as principal, first at the middle school and then the high school. He also served as the curriculum director. During this time, he earned his doctorate in education from Immaculata University.
Bickhart graduated from Susquehanna University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, and taught in Maryland for two years before family brought him back to Pennsylvania, where he started teaching in the Danville Area School District.
He worked as an elementary school teacher there for five years before pursuing an administrative role, graduating from Bloomsburg University in 2008 with his master’s degree in curriculum instruction and principal certification. He became an elementary school principal in Danville that year.
In 2018 he received his doctorate from Immaculata University and in 2020 he was selected as the new curriculum director for Danville, a position he credits with accelerating his administrative experience and preparing him to take on the role of superintendent in Milton.
Bickhart’s three children, Luke, 7, Emma, 11, and Ryan, 16, are all students in the district and his wife, Jillian, works for Evangelical Community Hospital.
“We are fully invested in this area and this community. Our families are here, this is where we call home,” he said. “It was always in my head that if I wanted to be superintendent, if I wanted to go to that next level, where would that be? I remember saying to my wife — we were on a walk one day probably two or three years ago — I said ‘I want to be a superintendent in Milton.’”
Dady came to the Mifflinburg Area School District from Jersey Shore, where he was assistant superintendent. He was excited for his first day on the job at Mifflinburg.
“I’ve learned quite (a lot) about the district already,” Dady said. “I believe it is in really good shape and I can’t wait to get started.”
Moser has been with the Lewisburg district since 2000, after coming from the Mifflinburg Area School District. Moser taught and coached at the Mifflinburg district from 1979 through 2000.
Moving to the Lewisburg district, Moser served as the assistant principal at the Lewisburg Area High School in 2002, and then moved up to the principal position at the Linntown Intermediate School.
She has since served as supervisor of curriculum and assistant superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.