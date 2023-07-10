Tuesday, July 11

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

