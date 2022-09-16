NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Christopher Bell, 2108; 2. William Byron, 2098; 3. Denny Hamlin, 2097; 4. Joey Logano, 2090; 5. Ryan Blaney, 2086; 6. Alex Bowman, 2080; 7. Chase Elliott, 2078; 8. Kyle Larson, 2077; 9. Ross Chastain, 2076; 10. Daniel Suarez, 2056; 11. Tyler Reddick, 2052; 12. Austin Cindric, 2052; 13. Kyle Busch, 2050; 14. Austin Dillon, 2049; 15. Chase Briscoe, 2043; 16. Kevin Harvick, 2017.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 1003; 2. Ty Gibbs, 965; 3. Justin Allgaier, 948; 4. Noah Gragson, 931; 5. Josh Berry, 866; 6. Austin Hill, 769; 7. Brandon Jones, 756; 8. Sam Mayer, 678; 9. Riley Herbst, 673; 10. Daniel Hemric, 615; 11. Landon Cassill, 597; 12. Ryan Sieg, 578.
Truck: 1. Zane Smith, 3037; 2. Chandler Smith, 3028; 3. John Hunter Nemecheck, 3024; 4. Ben Rhodes, 3017; 5. Stewart Friesen, 3013; 6. Ty Majeski, 3008; 7. Grant Enfinger, 3007; 8. Christian Eckes, 3007; 9. Carson Hocevar, 2099; 10. Matt Crafton, 2092.
