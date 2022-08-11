James W. Guyer

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where the funeral will follow at 11.

Shirley E. Engleman

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton, where a memorial service will follow at 11.

Ralph L. Rawheiser

A gathering of friends will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Watson Inn, Watsontown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.