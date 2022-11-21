LEWISBURG — Students in Bucknell University’s Management 101 class are trying to raise money for life-saving measures.
Bucknell’s Management 101 Company D is trying to raise $3,500 for William Cameron Engine Company to purchase a King Vision Airway System.
“The William Cameron Engine Company provides both basic and advanced life support services,” said engine company Chief James Blount. “At times, our paramedics must secure the patient’s airway by placing a tube into the trachea. Typically, these patients are suffering a critical event like cardiac arrest and need a secured airway.
“While all paramedics are trained in advanced airway placement, the King Vision Airway System offers an additional tool for successful placement,” he continued. “It uses a video screen that allows the provider the ability to visualize the landmarks for proper placement. This tool is extremely beneficial when we encounter challenges during intubation.”
Terry Burke, Bucknell Management 101 coordinator, said students are nearly one-third of the way to reaching the fundraising goal.
Blount expressed thanks for the student’s efforts.
“We are honored that Bucknell Management 101 students considered, approved, this project,” he said. “Their hard work could truly make a life-saving difference.”
Donations can be made online at https://givebutter.com/EHEtaF
